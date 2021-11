Machine learning delivers insights in Power BI reports—and it enables you to get a large amount of data into your reports to generate those insights more quickly. The goal of Power BI (and any business intelligence tool) is to replace the hunches and opinions businesses use to make decisions with facts based on data. That means the insights in that data have to be available quickly, so you can pull up a report while people are still discussing what it covers, not five minutes later when everyone has already made up their mind. To make that happen even with large data sets, wherever they're stored, Microsoft now uses machine learning to tune how the data gets accessed.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO