Bullish trend support creaking as Bitcoin and Ethereum consolidate. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum are struggling to hold onto the bullish trend channel we have been highlighting for the past few months but this does not mean that they cannot continue to move higher, just that the recent velocity of the two main cryptos may slow down in the short-term. Both charts remain positive and a period of sideways to gently higher price action may make the longer-term outlook for both more attractive by continuing to push the CCI indicator away from overbought to oversold territory. Bitcoin is still looking likely to press back to its recent ATH soon, with any short-term sell-off expected to find initial support around $59.5k.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO