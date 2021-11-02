CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Cornette Rips Adam Cole

By PWMania.com Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe legendary Jim Cornette took to Twitter today to call out AEW star Adam Cole. Cornette’s tweet came after Cole made a post about how he’s not even in his prime yet. “I’ve had a great 13 year career. I’m 32 years old… The scary part is I’m not...

Wrestling World

Jim Cornette on Braun Strowman's future

Due to the effects of the global pandemic, WWE has been forced to release large numbers of superstars and insiders over the past year and a half. Plenty of prominent names have had to say goodbye to the company, including Bray Wyatt, Andrade, Mickie James, Aleister Black and even Braun Strowman.
WWE
Wrestling World

Kurt Angle praises Adam Cole

Kurt Angle still represents a point of reference for many superstars today. The former Olympic gold medalist has written memorable pages of WWE history, combining his formidable technique with a magnetic personality. His career ended with more than a few regrets at WrestleMania 35, where he was defeated against all odds by Baron Corbin.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Dark Order Tries To Give Adam Cole Advice (Being The Elite Recap)

Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:. * The Elite get prepped for their promo segment in front of a chain link fence, they think it shows their toughness! Kenny Omega says the group should said they stole their shoes since people keep telling them they are overpaying for their sneakers.
WWE
PWMania

Jim Cornette Gives His Thoughts On Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes From AEW Dynamite

During his recent podcast, wrestling legend Jim Cornette discussed the Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes III match from the October 23rd 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite:. “Malakai Black hit a very pretty moonsault body block, and then Malakai Black pops up to his feet, and as does Cody Rhodes after he got planted with a moonsault body block, and grabbed Malakai Black for the Cross Rhodes for a two count. Suddenly, Malakai Black comes off the top with a great double foot stomp, and it looked safe too, it was very well done. Then he hit a German suplex, and then he hit his spinning kick he’s been knocking everyone out with. Cody takes it and falls into the ropes so he can’t be pinned but then, suddenly, Cody stood up and ran across the ring.”
WWE
The Spun

Charges Officially Filed Against UFC Star Conor McGregor

An Italian DJ has reportedly pressed charges against MMA fighter Conor McGregor after an alleged incident in Rome last weekend. Francesco Facchinetti told CNN that he and his lawyer have formally filed charges against the 33-year-old fighter. According to Facchinetti, McGregor launched “an unprovoked attack” at him at the St. Regis Hotel on Saturday, causing injuries to the DJ’s face and neck.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Report On Why AJ Styles Hasn’t Been On WWE RAW The Past Two Weeks

AJ Styles and Omos were originally scheduled to face RK-Bro for the RAW tag team titles on the October 25th edition of WWE RAW but the match was pulled from the show. Omos appeared by himself on RAW over the past two weeks and Styles was not part of either show.
WWE
The Spun

Video: Things Got Pretty Heated On “First Take” This Morning

For the second day in a row, ESPN’s First Take went off the rails when Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams discussed Kyrie Irving’s decision to be unvaccinated. Williams was trying to defend Irving’s right to decide whether or not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. After all, that’s the argument Irving made for himself on Instagram Live on Wednesday night.
NBA
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Signed New Contract A Week Ago

WWE gave the wrestling world plenty to talk about on Thursday as the company released a total of 18 Superstars. There were certainly some surprising names on the list including Hit Row member B-Fab. During the recent WWE Draft Hit Row was called up to the Friday Night SmackDown brand...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Recently Released WWE Star Already In Demand

On Thursday evening, WWE released 18 wrestlers in total, including Scarlett Bordeaux. Scarlett, who is engaged to Karrion Kross, was signed in November 2019 and had worked as his valet in NXT. She was rumored to join him on RAW, but that never happened. Bordeaux has a 30-day non-compete clause...
WWE
PWMania

New Report On Why WWE Released Nia Jax, WWE Wishes Talent Best In Future Endeavors, More

Nia Jax was reportedly released from her WWE contract because she is unvaccinated for the COVID-19 virus. As noted, WWE released 18 wrestlers earlier this evening – Jax, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Boudreaux, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Eva Marie, Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Harry Smith, Oney Lorcan, Franky Monet, Ember Moon, Trey Baxter, Jessi Kamea, Jeet Rama, Zayda Ramier, and Katrina Cortez. It was reported earlier, via Andrew Zarian, that there is a belief within WWE that possibly 4 of the individuals were released because they have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE 24/7 Champion And More Released

On Thursday WWE released a total of 18 Superstars from NXT and the main roster, and some employees were also released from WWE HQ this week as well. According to Fightful Select, Laura Todd, Laura Petrucelli, John Stamatis, and Mike Giaccio are no longer with WWE. The report also noted that the company will fill the open spots with promotions and new hires.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Reportedly Has Backstage Heat In AEW

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a tag team match which saw FTR face off against Aerostar, and Samuray Del Sol, formerly known as Kalisto in WWE. Samuray Del Sol went on to note in a tweet that he prayed to the late Brodie Lee before his match when he posted the following:
WWE
PWMania

More WWE Releases Revealed – Karrion Kross, Eva Marie, Several Others

WWE has released several main roster Superstars, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. The following names were released this evening – Karrion Kross, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Eva Marie, Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Nia Jax, and Harry Smith. Furthermore, the following WWE NXT Superstars were also...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Wrestling Legend Announces Retirement From The Ring

Say goodbye. Wrestlers are a weird type of athlete as you never know when you are going to see someone compete for the last time. Since wrestlers can stay around longer than most mainstream athletes and can get in the ring for a one off match, retirements can be a tricky thing to keep. Now another wrestling legend has seemingly announced their retirement from the ring, seemingly for good.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

You Probably Won’t Be Seeing A Released WWE Star For A Long Time

That’s a serious problem. This week’s WWE releases shook up the company all over again and there are a lot of wrestlers now getting ready to look for work. That is not the kind of thing that a lot of people expected to happen and it can have some pretty rough ramifications on several wrestlers. It turns out that one of them has a unique problem to deal with after being released.
WWE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas’ Honest Admission

Bob Costas has one of the best resumes in sports broadcasting history, but that resume almost looked a lot different. The legendary NBC broadcaster appeared on The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast this week. Costas, who’s called some of the most-notable sporting events in history, revealed that he nearly went down a different path.
CELEBRITIES
punditarena.com

Colby Covington on the comments that almost got his team killed

Colby Covington and Daniel Cormier. Ahead of his rematch with Kamaru Usman for the Welterweight belt, Colby Covington sat down with Daniel Cormier and admitted that there was a time when his trash talk put both himself and his team in danger. Cormier mentioned that every time he sees Covington...
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Adam Cole Explains His Approach When Being Cheered As A Heel In AEW

Adam Cole was on a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast with Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone. During the podcast, Cole answered questions from fans, and one fan asked about Cole’s AEW theme song, as well as how he times the “boom” on time. “So talking to Mikey Rukus...
MUSIC
MMAmania.com

Dillon Danis slapped backstage at UFC 268, ejected from Madison Square Garden

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu wizard Dillon Danis hasn’t managed to officially compete for years now, but that hasn’t stopped him from racking up some impressive losses outside the cage and off the mat. Conor McGregor’s BJJ coach has a bad knee and an even worse attitude that’s left him a sitting...
UFC

