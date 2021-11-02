Jim Cornette Rips Adam Cole

During his recent podcast, wrestling legend Jim Cornette discussed the Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes III match from the October 23rd 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite:. “Malakai Black hit a very pretty moonsault body block, and then Malakai Black pops up to his feet, and as does Cody Rhodes after he got planted with a moonsault body block, and grabbed Malakai Black for the Cross Rhodes for a two count. Suddenly, Malakai Black comes off the top with a great double foot stomp, and it looked safe too, it was very well done. Then he hit a German suplex, and then he hit his spinning kick he’s been knocking everyone out with. Cody takes it and falls into the ropes so he can’t be pinned but then, suddenly, Cody stood up and ran across the ring.”

