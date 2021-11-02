CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Continues

FOX Carolina
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trial for Kyle Rittenhouse continues...

www.foxcarolina.com

The Independent

EXPLAINER: What came of hero testimony at Rittenhouse trial?

An effort by prosecutors at Kyle Rittenhouse s murder trial to portray one of the men he shot as a hero never got off the ground Friday — and one legal expert said they were probably fortunate it didn't. Rittenhouse, 18, is on trial on several counts including homicide in the August 2020 shootings during street unrest in Kenosha Among the dead was Anthony Huber a 26-year-old protester who was seen on bystander video hitting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wisconsinrightnow.com

Key Witness Richie McGinniss Blows Massive Hole in Prosecution’s Case

Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller video editor who was running behind Joseph Rosenbaum when Kyle Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, testified in court on Nov. 4, 2021, that Rosenbaum “lunged” for Rittenhouse’s gun and “threw his momentum toward the weapon,” bolstering the defendant’s self-defense argument and blowing a major hole in the state’s case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRDO News Channel 13

Family scared for their safety after woman facing attempted murder charge is released on bond

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As Roberto Charles recovers in the hospital, his family is scrambling to keep his wife away from them after police say she hit her husband with a truck. Christina Charles is facing several charges, including first-degree attempted murder, after Fountain Police say she hit her husband with a truck and The post Family scared for their safety after woman facing attempted murder charge is released on bond appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: How Police May Still Find Evidence of Brian Laundrie’s Cause of Death

A large portion of the population continues to voice their opinion over the investigation of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s relationship. They consider the case “played out.” However, from a legal and criminal standpoint, the investigation is still in its infancy. The Petito-Schmidt family deserves answers and, unfortunately, that takes time. On the one hand, investigators are reportedly piecing together a new timeline of events leading up to Gabby Petito’s disappearance and homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

New Autopsy Report Disputes State Police Claims That Black Motorist Ronald Greene Died As The Result Of A Car Crash

A new look at the autopsy of Ronald Greene—a man who died in 2019 after a high-speed chase with police—refutes the Louisiana State Police’s claim that Greene died as a result of a car crash and has prompted increased scrutiny into the actions of the officers at the scene, who were captured on body camera footage stunning, beating and dragging Greene.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
FOX Carolina

Coroner: victim dies in reported fatal shooting on Willow Branch Drive

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the victim who died following a reported fatal shooting outside a residence on Willow Branch Drive on Friday night. Greenville County Coroner Park Evans identified the victim as 20-year-old Elijah Lee Thorton from Greenville. Evans said in a statement,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
CBS 58

Jury seated for trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A jury has been seated in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. On Monday, Nov. 1, more than 150 jurors were summoned to potentially sit on the panel. A group of 34 jurors was questioned, and when one was dismissed, another member of the pool was added.
KENOSHA, WI
Herald-Palladium

Jury seated for homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A jury was selected in a single day Monday for the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the young, aspiring police officer who shot three people while they were out on the streets of Kenosha during a protest against racial injustice last year. Opening statements are set...
KENOSHA, WI

