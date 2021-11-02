Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Continues

A juror involved in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed on Thursday for saying a joke that references the Kenosha police shooting—captured on a cellphone video—that involved a Black man in Wisconsin. According to NBC News, a juror, identified as Juror No. 7, was being led to his car...
The video above is live only when court is in session and the judge allows video/audio to be broadcast. Lee Enterprises will be carrying a live blog of events in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, which began with jury selection Monday and opening statements Tuesday. Rittenhouse, 18, shot two...
An effort by prosecutors at Kyle Rittenhouse s murder trial to portray one of the men he shot as a hero never got off the ground Friday — and one legal expert said they were probably fortunate it didn't. Rittenhouse, 18, is on trial on several counts including homicide in the August 2020 shootings during street unrest in Kenosha Among the dead was Anthony Huber a 26-year-old protester who was seen on bystander video hitting...
Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller video editor who was running behind Joseph Rosenbaum when Kyle Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, testified in court on Nov. 4, 2021, that Rosenbaum “lunged” for Rittenhouse’s gun and “threw his momentum toward the weapon,” bolstering the defendant’s self-defense argument and blowing a major hole in the state’s case.
The family of Aaron Wollman, a Lower Chanceford Township man murdered in 2018, spoke emotionally at his killer's sentencing in York County's Court of Common Pleas Wednesday afternoon. "(Aaron) was cold-bloodedly shot and killed," his father, Clarence Wollman, said during a victim impact statement. "He was shot seven times ......
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As Roberto Charles recovers in the hospital, his family is scrambling to keep his wife away from them after police say she hit her husband with a truck. Christina Charles is facing several charges, including first-degree attempted murder, after Fountain Police say she hit her husband with a truck and
Family scared for their safety after woman facing attempted murder charge is released on bond
Police in Florida have taken possession of a gun recently found in the area where Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman was searching for Brian Laundrie, according to a new report.The Independent reported that around one week ago a man who was fishing in the water off of Fort De Soto Park in Pinell…
A large portion of the population continues to voice their opinion over the investigation of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s relationship. They consider the case “played out.” However, from a legal and criminal standpoint, the investigation is still in its infancy. The Petito-Schmidt family deserves answers and, unfortunately, that takes time. On the one hand, investigators are reportedly piecing together a new timeline of events leading up to Gabby Petito’s disappearance and homicide.
Every couple has misunderstandings and goes through arguments every now and then, and this is completely normal for all couples. What is not normal is when these arguments turn violent that usually end up with injuries, sometimes even fatal. Unfortunately, the number of such cases in United States has been...
A new look at the autopsy of Ronald Greene—a man who died in 2019 after a high-speed chase with police—refutes the Louisiana State Police’s claim that Greene died as a result of a car crash and has prompted increased scrutiny into the actions of the officers at the scene, who were captured on body camera footage stunning, beating and dragging Greene.
Each passing day seems to come with more information in the missing mother case of Heidi Planck. More video evidence has reportedly been found, and mysterious steps taken by her ex-husband leave more questions than answers.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the victim who died following a reported fatal shooting outside a residence on Willow Branch Drive on Friday night. Greenville County Coroner Park Evans identified the victim as 20-year-old Elijah Lee Thorton from Greenville. Evans said in a statement,...
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A jury has been seated in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. On Monday, Nov. 1, more than 150 jurors were summoned to potentially sit on the panel. A group of 34 jurors was questioned, and when one was dismissed, another member of the pool was added.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A jury was selected in a single day Monday for the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the young, aspiring police officer who shot three people while they were out on the streets of Kenosha during a protest against racial injustice last year. Opening statements are set...
