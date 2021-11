I need to get this off my chest: I love Bloodborne. Whew, that’s a load off. But seriously, Bloodborne is one of my favorite games of all time — easily top three. No doubt you’ve seen the question, “What game do you want to forget completely so you can enjoy it again?” My answer would be obvious. But while today’s news doesn’t present a way to blast memories out of your head, we have learned of a new way to at least experience From Software’s best game. The Bloodborne PS1 Demake has been in development for a time, and it’s nearly ready to release for PC.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO