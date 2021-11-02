CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung's early Black Friday sale is here: Shop epic deals on TVs, appliances and more

By Christine Persaud
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
Samsung's pre-Black Friday sale is here: Shop deals on everything from TVs to earbuds Reviewed / Samsung

With Thanksgiving less than a month away, Samsung is getting ready with an early Black Friday 2021 sale that includes tons of great deals. Save on new TVs , home appliances , phones , laptops and more—and if you're looking to upgrade, Samsung is also offering deep discounts on phones, wireless earbuds, smartwatches, and laptops, when you trade in an older model device.

In anticipation of supply issues and labor shortages, Samsung is joining other major players in revealing sale items early—including Walmart , Amazon and Best Buy . Jump in early to get your home ready for holiday entertaining and score great prices, too.

Shop the best deals at Samsung's early Black Friday sale

TVs and projectors

Can you see the new Samsung Frame TV in your home? Samsung

Home appliances

The Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher in Stainless Steel offers a convenient third rack, quiet washing and Wi-Fi connectivity as an added bonus. Reviewed / Samsung

Laptops and tablets

Tech always tops the most-wanted gift lists. Reviewed / Samsung

Mobile technology

Receive an instant trade-in value up to $600 for your old cell phone when you purchase the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. Samsung

Does Samsung Do Black Friday Deals?

Yes. We expect Samsung to release its official Black Friday deals sometime before Black Friday on November 26 .

Why should I buy direct from Samsung?

In addition to the heavily discounted prices, with a purchase of a new TV like The Frame, Samsung also offers free haul away and recycling of your old TV.  There's also free shipping, no-contact delivery and simple returns if you find it doesn't fit your space or home décor.

Can you finance a Samsung purchase?

If you don't want to pay outright or put the entire amount on credit, you can opt to pay monthly for up to 48 months, spreading out the cost of a new TV, dishwasher, or other big-ticket item over the course of four years. There's no down payment and 0% APR financing.

With Samsung's try now, pay later offer, you can also try an eligible product for up to 21 days and begin making payments once that time has elapsed. After this period, you can pay in three installments using Affirm. If you decide to return the product within the trial period, you can do that as well.

Are there special offers?

Yes. Throughout the site and during the sale, there are other special offers to be had, including promos like a free pair of true wireless earbuds with the purchase of select cordless stick vacuums. With a Samsung The Frame TV, for example, you can add a qualifying soundbar to the purchase for $270 for a limited time, offering an improved and more immersive audio experience while watching movies or TV, playing video games, or even listening to music.

Should you buy Samsung Care+?

It depends. Samsung Care+ is Samsung's extra warranty program, that provides up to four additional years of coverage for a fee. Depending on the product, it can include everything from a personal set-up session to protection against mechanical and electrical issues. For high-ticket items like TVs or smartphones that you take on the go, it can be worthwhile to examine your expected replacement costs and weigh them against the extra warranty.

Shop the Samsung early Black Friday sale .

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Samsung's early Black Friday sale is here: Shop epic deals on TVs, appliances and more

#Samsung Tv#Samsung Galaxy Tab#Black Friday Sale#Reviewed Samsung#Samsung Frame Tv#K Smart Tv#Stainless Steel#Wi Fi#Linear Wash
