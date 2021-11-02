True Crime Tuesday: Cynthia Marie Grotjohn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cynthia Marie Grotjohn was a 35-year-old mother who had aspirations to become a 911 dispatcher. She was last seen on December 3rd, 1996, when her car got stuck in the mud near a driveway of a house on Northwest Fern Flat Road near Cornelius, Oregon. Any tips on Cynthia’s case can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Oregon at 503-823-HELP (4357) or online here .

