CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

NFT collection's price takes a nosedive as creator's racist cartoons circulate

By John Gallagher
CoinTelegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jungle Freaks nonfungible token (NFT) collection has lost roughly 80% of its trading value overnight after a series of racist cartoons drawn by one of its creators circulated on social media. The project is the brainchild of famed Hustler magazine cartoonist George Trosley and is curated by his son George...

cointelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
decrypt.co

NFT Project Endorsed by Elijah Wood in Disarray Over Artist’s 'Racist' Drawings

NFT project Jungle Freaks fell into disarray yesterday after “racist” cartoons drawn by the project’s artist in the 1970s resurfaced, leading many high-profile investors to abandon the project—while others dismissed the controversy as a case of “cancel culture” gone wrong. Jungle Freaks is a father-and-son project that consists of 10,000...
ENTERTAINMENT
investing.com

Elijah Wood Denounces Racist NFT Artist

Elijah Wood, known for his role as Frodo Baggins in the Lord of The Rings trilogy, is an avid NFT collector. The actor has invested in Jungle Freaks NFTs. Elijah Wood denounces the NFT project amid allegations of racism. The NFT market is a mysterious place, and Elijah Wood has...
CELEBRITIES
5280.com

Meet Denver’s Navajo TikTok Creator Confronting Racists Online

Navajo Nation native Lance Tsosie has amassed 2.3 million TikTok followers advocating for Indigenous people and calling out bigots. Watch 5280‘s video profile on the Denver influencer’s life. Navajo Nation native Lance Tsosie didn’t expect to become a TikTok influencer. But when he began advocating for Native American rights on...
DENVER, CO
MarketRealist

Who Is the Weird Whales NFT Collection’s Creator? Meet Benyamin Ahmed

NFTs have taken the world by storm. The first major jolt came when Beeple made history and sold a digital work of art at Christie's auction house for $69 million. The market cap for NFTs (non-fungible tokens) grew by 1,785 percent in the first quarter of 2021. The NFT craze has made a number of artists millionaires in a short period of time.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elijah Wood
Popculture

Doja Cat's 'Atlantis' Halloween Costume Is a Must-See

At least one celebrity hasn't forgotten about Disney's Atlantis: The Lost Empire. Singer Doja Cat went all out to bring Princess Kida to life for her Halloween costume. The "Need to Know" singer shared a look at the intricate costume on Instagram back on Oct. 21, the day Doja Cat celebrated her birthday.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Hosts Hottieween Party in Hollywood

Megan Thee Stallion hosted an exclusive Halloween Party in Los Angeles, closing out a packed spooky weekend. Megan Thee Stallion, a longtime fan of D’USSE shared her favorite cognac with friends Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson, Ryan Destiny, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and more. Before the party, Hot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nosedive#Nft#Hustler#Rings#Ldf#Poc#Ricefarmer Eth#Misfit University
marthastewart.com

Do You Collect Vinyl Records? Here Are Five Albums That Our Expert Says Are Among the Most Rare and Valuable

Despite how convenient digital albums and music streaming services are, there's something undeniably special about vinyl records. And though they were once considered old-fashioned, records are now making a comeback, with current artists releasing their brand-new albums as vinyls in addition to digital mediums. That doesn't change the value of some vintage records, though. In fact, there are a number of older vinyls that now sell for staggering prices; knowing the value of certain records makes searching for them almost like a treasure hunt for music aficionados. From rock to hip hop, here are a few of the most valuable records out there—a few of which may surprise you.
MUSIC
Billboard

Rising R&B Singer Emani 22 Dies at 22

This week, the R&B world suffered a tough loss. Rising singer Emani 22 has died at age 22, according to producer J Maine. In a statement to People, Maine said: "Emani 22 was a wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in. I worked on music with her, and helped her put together her last project which was The Color Red. The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other. It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I'd ever see her again."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cartoons
extratv

Michael Jackson’s Son Blanket, 19, Gives Rare Interview

Michael Jackson’s youngest son Blanket, now known as Bigi, is speaking out in a rare interview with “Good Morning Britain.”. The 19-year-old spoke with the show at his brother Prince’s annual Thriller Night Halloween Party in L.A. While showing the interviewer around the Jackson estate, decorated in his father’s memorabilia,...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Salary Revealed As $250K, While Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Was To Earn Less Than $8K

The budget for Rust has been revealed in the wake of the on-set fatal shooting that claimed the life of the western film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was set to star, while his production company – El Dorado – was slated to back the New Mexico-based project. Less than three weeks into filming, however, he was handed a real gun that contained a live round that ended up killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee apologizes to fans as she delivers frustrating news

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee was set to celebrate some exciting news this month but has sadly been forced to give an update she wasn't expecting. The much-loved TV star and her fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of her heartfelt book, A Little Closer to Home, but now they'll have to wait longer.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Legendary Actress Fined for Racist Comments

Legendary French actress Brigitte Bardot was reportedly fined over $20,000 for racist comments she made back in 2019. At the time, Bardo published a letter referring to the native residents of La Reunion as "savages." On Thursday, Le Figaro reported she was fined €20,000, or about $23,100, for the comments. Bardot, 87, was an international sex symbol during the late 1950s and 1960s, starring in dozens of important movies.
CELEBRITIES
fox40jackson.com

Heidi Klum heats up Instagram with pantless pic: ‘Oh! My!’

Heidi Klum is baring it all. The 48-year-old model is no stranger to showing some skin on social media, and she followed suit on Instagram on Thursday. For the snap, Klum was seen in bed without any bottoms but covered herself up using a plate of pie. She also wore a black bra while helping herself to the dessert.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Britney Spears' Halloween Costume Totally Confuses Fans

Britney Spears is turning Halloween into a murder mystery — and fans are a little confused. The pop star shared a spooky story with her followers on Instagram Monday, posting photos of herself handcuffed in a pink negligee and covered in fake blood and bruises. The "Toxic" singer went on to weave a narrative in the caption, beginning, "5:45 ... she arrived ... the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink ... took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor ... it remains a mystery."
CELEBRITIES
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy