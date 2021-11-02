CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Tritt to Hit the Road for Solo Acoustic Tour in 2022

By Clayton Edwards
 5 days ago
2021 has been a great year for Travis Tritt. First, the 90s country sensation released Set in Stone back in May. That was his first studio album of original songs in over a decade. To support that album, Tritt embarked on a nationwide tour. In fact, Travis is on the road right now, rocking stages with a full band. Recently, his fans praised him for canceling shows at venues with COVID-19 restrictions and safety measures but still has plenty of shows booked.

Travis is kicking off 2022 in a big way. Today, Tritt announced that he’ll bring a whole new experience to his fans next year. Starting January 13, the country star will be hitting theaters for a series of solo acoustic performances he’s calling An Evening with Travis Tritt. These upcoming shows will just be Travis, his guitar, and a venue packed with adoring fans who are ready for his classic songs as well as his storytelling.

Fans will be excited to hear that Travis Tritt will play all of his biggest hits. If you ever wanted to hear “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive,” “Best of Intentions,” or “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” live and acoustic, this is your chance. He’ll also be playing several tracks from Set In Stone. However, TT won’t just be playing hits and new songs. He’ll also be taking time to interact with fans and tell the stories behind the songs he performs. In short, this will be an intimate evening for everyone involved.

Dates for An Evening with Travis Tritt

Travis Tritt’s solo acoustic tour kicks off in January and runs until the end of February. Most of the 18 stops on the upcoming tour go on sale November 5. However, select pre-sales will be available tomorrow, November 3.

Here’s where and when you can spend an evening with Travis Tritt.

January Shows:

13: Jackson, TN – Carl Perkins Civic Center

15: Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre

17-18: Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere

19: Tiffin, OH – The Ritz Theatre

22: Myrtle Beach, SC – The Carolina Opry

23: Virginia Beach, VA – Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

February Shows

11: Baton Rouge, LA – L’Auberge Casino & Hotel

12: Waco, TX – Waco Hippodrome Theater

13: Beaumont, TX – Jefferson Theatre

16: Spartanburg, SC – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

18-19: Mt. Vernon, KY – Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

20: Zanesville, OH – Secrest Auditorium

23: Fort Wayne, IN – The Embassy

25: Jackson, MI – Michigan Theater

26: Lorain, OH – Lorain Palace Theater

27: Wilkes Barre, PA – F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets for the shows in Beaumont, Lorain, and Fort Wayne don’t go on sale until November 12. Check out Travis Tritt’s website for ticket information as well as information about his current tour dates.

