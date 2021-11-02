CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Anti-abortion graffiti painted outside Mississippi State Capitol

By Kaitlin Howell, Thao Ta
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Capitol Police in Jackson are investigating after anti-abortion graffiti was painted on the grounds in front of the Mississippi State Capitol.

The graffiti showed the number 2,363, which was in reference to an anti-abortion group. They claim 2,363 abortions are performed in the United States every day.

Capitol police said they’re in the process of reviewing the surveillance video.

