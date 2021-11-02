Are you planning on vaccinating your kids against COVID-19?

A panel of doctors advising the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommend emergency use authorization of COVID-19 shots for kids ages 5-11. The vote was 17-0 with one abstention. Members raised a number of concerns but in the end felt the benefits outweighed the risks. Today on Wellness Wednesday...
This is our weekly briefing on how the pandemic is shaping schools and education policy, vetted, as always, by AEI Visiting Fellow John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that all children ages 5 through 11 get a low-dose COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech. The move clears the way for shots to be administered as soon as tomorrow, though it may be a few days before the vaccine is widely available.
Two children mistakenly received an adult dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a trunk-or-treat event on Halloween, a Texas father told media outlets. The City of Garland, located 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth, is now investigating how the 6- and 7-year-old children received the vaccine. Julian Gonzalez, the father...
COVID-19 vaccines are now being given to children ages 5-11, thanks to recent authorization from the Centers for Disease Control. Since this is a fluid situation, we’ve created an updating list of places that are providing the vaccine. We’ll continue to update this page as we learn more. Washington County...
FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4)– As the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to children as young as five begins, there’s a renewed focus on equity.
“It’s really nice to have the clinic here just because they know us, they trust us,” Chad Miller CEO of Pinnacle Charter School.
The school will host a community clinic from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 19, with a focus on the area’s minority population part of Colorado’s Vaccine for All Program.
Dr. Oswaldo Grenardo, tri-chair for the Colorado Vaccine Equity task force says this is a welcome direction.
SAN MATEO, Calif. (CBS SF) — Families across San Mateo County came to the San Mateo Events Center Saturday for their first chance to get children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated against COVID-19.
The “Playland” theme provided a safe and friendly environment for 340 children to receive the vaccine with an appointment as county officials gear up to offer the clinic multiple days of the week.
“I want to protect my children as well as those around them,” said Elaine Nagashima. “It’s been a long time since we’ve been going through this pandemic. They’ve sort of been the last group to...
BARCELONA, Spain — Vaccine hesitancy is turning into a complete vaccine stalemate for many Americans. According to a new survey, half of U.S. adults who are still unwilling to get the coronavirus vaccine say there is nothing anyone can do to change their minds. In a nationwide poll of more...
Researchers have found that the average amount of time children spend looking at screens each day has doubled since before the COVID-19 pandemic.In May of 2020, children ages 12 and 13 spent an average of 7.7 hours per day looking at screens for reasons unrelated to school, according to a study in …
COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
