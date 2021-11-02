Coachella Valley Arena: team name and logo to be revealed today at 11 am

You can watch the announcement live at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 5 in the player below.

The entire building is still under construction, but the dust has settled when it comes to the name and logo of the AHL team that will call a new arena in Coachella Valley their home. On Friday, November 5, The Oak View Group plans to reveal the name and logo of the new team, which will be an affiliate of the Kraken, a Seattle-based NHL professional ice hockey team.

The $300 million, 11,000 seat arena is being built in Thousand Palms next to the Classic Club Golf Course just north of the Cook St. Interstate 10 exit.

Over the weekend, a giant 440-ton crawler crane was assembled and on Monday, it put the first steel beam into place.

According to records with the United States Patent and Trademark Office found by News Channel 3, several names have been submitted for trademark by the company behind the arena development, the Oak View Group.

They are:

Coachella Valley Firebirds

Coachella Valley Dragons

Coachella Valley Eagles

Coachella Valley Falcons

The new team will be an affiliate of the Kraken , a Seattle-based NHL professional ice hockey team. At this time, there is no official confirmation on the branding of the team.

The Coachella Valley Arena will serve as the home of an AHL hockey team.

All of the applications are categorized as "entertainment in the nature of hockey games." These applications are awaiting examination by the department, according to the information posted online.

News Channel 3 has reached out to Oak View Group regarding the trademark applications. A spokesperson declined to comment at the time.

Officials broke ground on the $300 million, 11,000-seat arena in June. Construction is expected to be complete by October 2022. It is being built on 43 acres of unincorporated land in Thousand Palms just north of the I-10 freeway next to the Classic Club Golf Course.

The Coachella Valley Arena will be a state-of-the-art facility that will host concerts and entertainment events, as well as serve as the home of an AHL hockey team, the affiliate for the NHL's newest team, the Seattle Kraken.

"Part of the reason is the majority of our owners on the Seattle Kraken own homes in the Coachella Valley during the wintertime. So it's a huge point of destination back and forth, and easy to get our players back and forth," Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak VIew Group, the arena's developer told News Channel 3 earlier this year.

The arena is privately funded and the owners are optimistic that it will host a variety of events for the Coachella Valley area. "Because if you think about it, is there a better place to come than the Coachella Valley during the winter time?" Leiweke said.

