CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coachella Valley Arena: team name and logo to be revealed today at 11 am

By KESQ News Team
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lM9IU_0ckOfMWM00

You can watch the announcement live at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 5 in the player below.

The entire building is still under construction, but the dust has settled when it comes to the name and logo of the AHL team that will call a new arena in Coachella Valley their home. On Friday, November 5, The Oak View Group plans to reveal the name and logo of the new team, which will be an affiliate of the Kraken, a Seattle-based NHL professional ice hockey team.

Download the KESQ News Channel 3 app on Apple Store or Google Play to be the first to know when the announcement is up live

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pxOqu_0ckOfMWM00

CHECK IT OUT: Drone captures progress on Coachella Valley Arena construction

The $300 million, 11,000 seat arena is being built in Thousand Palms next to the Classic Club Golf Course just north of the Cook St. Interstate 10 exit.

Over the weekend, a giant 440-ton crawler crane was assembled and on Monday, it put the first steel beam into place.

https://youtu.be/2atMh7_Nuz8

According to records with the United States Patent and Trademark Office found by News Channel 3, several names have been submitted for trademark by the company behind the arena development, the Oak View Group.

They are:

  • Coachella Valley Firebirds
  • Coachella Valley Dragons
  • Coachella Valley Eagles
  • Coachella Valley Falcons

The new team will be an affiliate of the Kraken , a Seattle-based NHL professional ice hockey team. At this time, there is no official confirmation on the branding of the team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mBcDU_0ckOfMWM00
The Coachella Valley Arena will serve as the home of an AHL hockey team.

All of the applications are categorized as "entertainment in the nature of hockey games." These applications are awaiting examination by the department, according to the information posted online.

News Channel 3 has reached out to Oak View Group regarding the trademark applications. A spokesperson declined to comment at the time.

MORE: I-Team takes a look at who’s behind the new Coachella Valley Arena

https://youtu.be/hJLXKrvDVFY

Officials broke ground on the $300 million, 11,000-seat arena in June. Construction is expected to be complete by October 2022. It is being built on 43 acres of unincorporated land in Thousand Palms just north of the I-10 freeway next to the Classic Club Golf Course.

https://youtu.be/LaDMAImr068

The Coachella Valley Arena will be a state-of-the-art facility that will host concerts and entertainment events, as well as serve as the home of an AHL hockey team, the affiliate for the NHL's newest team, the Seattle Kraken.

"Part of the reason is the majority of our owners on the Seattle Kraken own homes in the Coachella Valley during the wintertime. So it's a huge point of destination back and forth, and easy to get our players back and forth," Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak VIew Group, the arena's developer told News Channel 3 earlier this year.

The arena is privately funded and the owners are optimistic that it will host a variety of events for the Coachella Valley area. "Because if you think about it, is there a better place to come than the Coachella Valley during the winter time?" Leiweke said.

News Channel 3 will bring you live coverage of the announcement on KESQ.com and throughout the day on News Channel 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lSjGm_0ckOfMWM00

The post Coachella Valley Arena: team name and logo to be revealed today at 11 am appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
arenadigest.com

New for 2022-2023: Coachella Valley Firebirds

We have the name and branding for the Palm Springs AHL team debuting in the 2022-2023 season as an affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL): Coachella Valley Firebirds. The branding and name were unveiled by Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke near the construction site of the new arena in Palm Springs.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Seattle Kraken’s AHL Affiliate Revealed as Coachella Valley Firebirds

The Seattle Kraken revealed the name of its upcoming American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate on Friday. Set to drop the puck at Coachella Valley Arena in 2022, the newly-named Coachella Valley Firebirds will serve as the development team for the Kraken starting next season. The Firebirds are expected to be an overwhelming success, with 3,000 season ticket deposits already confirmed for the 10,000-seat arena.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Leiweke
KESQ News Channel 3

How the new Coachella Valley Arena will handle ‘the Big One’

Earthquakes are a fact of life in Southern California, but no one can predict with certainty when the next massive quake, known as "the Big One" will hit. Experts define the big one as a quake of at least a 7.8 magnitude along the southern part of the San Andreas fault. That fault line runs The post How the new Coachella Valley Arena will handle ‘the Big One’ appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Pro Hockey Rumors

AHL reveals Coachella Valley Firebirds as Seattle Kraken affiliate

The Seattle Kraken will have a primary AHL affiliate next season, and on Friday, the name, logo and colors of that franchise have been revealed. In 2022-23 the Coachella Valley Firebirds will take flight, wearing uniforms of “flaming red and orange, with an ice blue accent.” Tim Leiweke, CEO of the Oak View Group, which will be part owners of the new AHL franchise, released this statement:
NHL
ESPN

Seattle Kraken reveal minor league team: Coachella Valley Firebirds

The Seattle Kraken have revealed the name and mascot for their new minor league affiliate: the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The team is based in Palm Desert, California, and will begin play in the American Hockey League in 2022-23, when its new arena is completed. The Kraken originally wanted to place...
NHL
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy