CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Health officials encourage extra precautions ahead of holiday season

By Madison Weil
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VPLj2_0ckOfJsB00

As we’re entering the holiday season, health officials are encouraging the public to consider extra precautions — especially if you will be around immunocompromised or vulnerable loved ones.

“We do recommend masking if you’re going to be in closed indoor spaces, masking if you’re unvaccianted but masking also if you’re going to be around people who are immunocompromised,” said Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky, Deputy Public Health Officer, RivCo Dept. of Public Health.

Health experts say you should still consider making slight adjustments at your gatherings to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

“Anything we can do to have gatherings outdoors, try to maintain some degree of social distancing, good ventilation and so on,” said Dr. Alan Williamson, Chief Medical Officer at Eisenhower Health.

While masking, social distancing, hand washing are all good practices, officials say the best thing you can do is make sure everyone in your family is up to date on their vaccines.

“Hands down the best protection we can possibly have is vaccine and if appropriate, boosters,” said Dr. Williamson.

With breakthrough cases possible in the community, you might consider also getting tested if you’re going to be around vulnerable people.

Officials are also reminding people that the most accurate test out there right now, is a standard PCR done by a professional.

You might see rapid antigen tests available for purchase at local pharmacies. They are self swab tests that provide a result in about 10 minutes. Dr. Williamson explains these aren’t always the most accurate.

“The quality of the results are very dependent on the way the sampling is done. And so expecting people at home to do a proper nasal swab to get the best quality specimen to test...it’s a big challenge,” he said.

Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky added these at-home rapid tests can result in false negatives.

“Cases where people are early on in their infection, where they may not yet have symptoms, where they don’t have a lot of virus in their body...the antigen test or home test might miss those cases,” she said.

Information to keep in mind with the holidays just around the corner: “We want people to have that sense of closeness, we just hope people can do it in a safe way,” she said.

The post Health officials encourage extra precautions ahead of holiday season appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
WAPT

Doctors urge precaution and vaccination as winter season nears

JACKSON, Miss. — Doctors in the metro are reacting to the death toll from the pandemic. They are now looking ahead for what's to come this winter. Dr. Justin Turner, with Turner Care LLC, said he would have never thought the pandemic would have claimed so many lives. He said while the state is still dealing with the virus, people need to put aside their differences.
JACKSON, MS
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Health precautions encouraged during second pandemic Halloween

As Halloweekend nears, health officials urge people to continue protecting themselves against COVID-19 amid high community transmission. The county is seeing similarly high COVID-19 case counts and transmission rates this October compared to last year. In the last week of October 2020, the seven-day rolling average of daily cases per 100,000 residents was about 81. This last week, the rolling average was 76.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Connecticut

Conn. Health Officials Warn Parents to Take Precautions Against Respiratory Viruses

Health officials in Connecticut are reminding parents to take precautions against respiratory viruses this fall due to an increase in cases. The state Department of Public Health, along with pediatric providers from Connecticut Children's and Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, said that these precautions are not only against COVID-19, but also the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Antigen Test#Swab#False Negatives#Holiday Season#Rivco Dept#Eisenhower Health
WESH

Health officials encouraged by huge drop in COVID-19 positivity rate

"It makes me feel like I'm protecting the people around me better," Laura Schumacher said. Schumacher is happy to get her third dose of vaccine. More than 100 people showed up for Friday’s Seminole County vaccination event. Seminole County’s Emergency Manager Alan Harris says we’re gaining on COVID-19. "We really...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NBC Chicago

Illinois Health Officials Issue Updated Holiday Guidance

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday issued updated holiday guidance "to help people celebrate more safely as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic," including considerations for travel, gatherings and holiday guests. "Last year, many people held off getting together with family and friends during the holiday season...
ILLINOIS STATE
cbslocal.com

Health Officials Making Pre-Holiday COVID-19 Vaccine Push

A poll shows one-quarter of parents are on the fence about getting younger children vaccinated. One-third say they will when it is approved. Another third say they will not. Health officials say they are worried that as COVID cases level off, the surge may be around the corner. It's a reason they're uring it is a reason they are urging Californians to get a booster shot if eligible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News On 6

Health Officials Urge Families To Be COVID-Cautious Ahead Of Halloween

Trick-or-treating is back, but health officials still want families to make sure simple COVID precautions are in place. Dr. Mercedes Carnethon with Northwestern's Feinberg School of Medicine says everyone should mask up, especially if you welcome trick-or-treaters at the door. "There's no way to predict the density of children who are going to come together, and there's no way to know which households they're approaching, whether or not those adults are vaccinated or unvaccinated," Dr. Carnethon says.
RELATIONSHIPS
wpde.com

Grand Strand doctor encourages vaccines ahead of flu season

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Cooler weather here in South Carolina means flu season is right around the corner. Dr. Sean Nguyen with Tidelands Health said patients are raising concerns with the flu vaccine this year because of them also getting the COVID-19 vaccine., but he said it’s ok to get both vaccines at or around the same time.
HEALTH
Omak Chronicle

COVID brings extra Halloween precautions

SPOKANE - The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic means there are extra factors to consider when planning trick or treat activities, according to the American Red Cross. “Halloween is one of the most popular holidays in the U.S. and with most communities returning to normal activities this school year, people should expect a higher volume of visitors in search of tricks and treats,” said Alex Dieffenbach, Northwest Region CEO. “Whether you’re handing out goodies or going door-to-door, with just a few simple considerations you can make sure your family and those around you are safe and sound.”
SPOKANE, WA
KESQ News Channel 3

Kids ages 5-11 will be able to get COVID vaccinations in CA starting Nov. 4

The California Department of Public Health announced that children ages 5 to 11 will be able to get the COVID vaccine throughout the state starting November 4. Parents are encouraged to call their child’s health care provider to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Parents can also visit MyTurn.ca.gov or call the hotline at 833-422-4255 beginning this Thursday to find a nearby vaccination site. A look The post Kids ages 5-11 will be able to get COVID vaccinations in CA starting Nov. 4 appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

DAP Health to resume free in-person group therapy sessions ahead of holiday season

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, DAP Health will launch a 12 week in-person group therapy program on Thursday November 4, 2021. 'Mind Over Mood' will launch in DAP Health's newly remodeled Behavioral Health Purple Clinic and will be free of charge to anyone who wants to join. Director of The post DAP Health to resume free in-person group therapy sessions ahead of holiday season appeared first on KESQ.
MENTAL HEALTH
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy