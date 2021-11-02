CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOJ sues to block Penguin Random House merger with Simon & Schuster

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - U.S. regulators are suing to block a $2.2 billion book publishing deal that would have reshaped the industry, saying consolidation would hurt authors and readers. German media giant Bertelsmann's Penguin Random House, already the largest American publisher, wants to...

Vulture

Biden Administration Sues to Halt $2 Billion Simon & Schuster Acquisition

On Tuesday, the United States Department of Justice sued to prevent Penguin Random House from acquiring its publishing rival Simon & Schuster in a $2.18 billion deal that would have seen America’s largest publisher grow significantly larger. Penguin Random House is already the result of a merger between Penguin Group and Random House in 2013; if the Simon & Schuster purchase were to go through uncontested, the U.S.’s big-five publishers would become only four, with Penguin taking up a more outsize share of the market than it already does. The New York Times reports that this lawsuit is in line with President Biden’s aggressive position on enforcing antitrust policies, having stacked the DoJ, the FTC, and his own special counsel with anti-big-tech thought leaders critical of Amazon and Facebook.
CFO.com

Feds Sue to Block “Big Five” Publishing Merger

The U.S. Department of Justice has sued to block Penguin Random House’s proposed $2.18 billion acquisition of Simon and Schuster, saying the merger of two of the “Big Five” book publishing companies would harm authors and consumers. In an antitrust complaint filed on Tuesday, the DOJ said the deal, if...
Gazette

DOJ files antitrust lawsuit to block major book publisher merger

The Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit on Tuesday in an attempt to block a merger between two major book publishing companies. Simon & Schuster acquired by its largest competitor, Penguin Random House, for $2.18 billion. The DOJ claimed such a merger would be harmful to book sales, authors, and...
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Government Files Antitrust Suit to Block ViacomCBS’ Sale of Simon & Schuster

The U.S. government has filed an antitrust suit seeking to block ViacomCBS from selling its publishing unit, Simon & Schuster, to Penguin Random House. The lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday morning, alleges that the $2 billion deal “would give Penguin Random House outsized influence over who and what is published, and how much authors are paid for their work.” In particular, the government alleges that the merger would be harmful to authors of “anticipated top-selling books,” by depriving them of competition in the publishing market. “If consummated, this merger would likely result in substantial harm to authors of anticipated top-selling books and...
