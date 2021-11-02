CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippi, WV

West Virginia man sentenced to minimum of 115 years in prison for sexual abuse

By WBOY 12 News Staff
 5 days ago

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A man found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor in 2018 has been sentenced to a minimum of 115 years in prison.

Keith Walker

According to Barbour County Prosecutor Thomas Hoxie, Keith Walker, 35, of Philippi, was sentenced before Barbour County Circuit Judge Shawn Nines on Tuesday morning.

Nines sentenced Walker to an indeterminant sentence of 115 to 375 years in prison; an indeterminant sentence means that Walker will be required to serve at least 115 years before is he eligible for parole, Hoxie said.

Walker was found guilty of the charges of two counts of first-degree sexual assault, five counts of sexual abuse by custodian, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of display of obscene material to a minor on July 29.

Walker remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

TomG
5d ago

Sadly it appears they need consistent sentencing in this state because one person will 7 years and another 115. That's unfair to both parties.

Belinda Withrow
4d ago

need to be giving to everyone else that hurts a kid like this sob got great job glad he got that 💯❤️

Phillip Blake
4d ago

How's it fairWe as taxpayersHave to pay for scumTo live for 50 plus yearsThat we have to pay forJust give them the death penalty

