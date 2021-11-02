CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohioans one step closer to ending time change

By Cris Belle
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W0AXx_0ckOeMYZ00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohioans are one step closer to the end of the bi-yearly, one-hour time changes when we “fall back” and “spring forward.”

State law makers are pushing to have changes made at the federal level so we can hang on to sunlight a little longer on those dark, winter days.

‘Neighbors are very sad, scared and praying’: 3 found dead in Westlake home

Resolution HCR 13, passed by a House Committee on Thursday, urges U.S. Congress to make Daylight Saving Time the permanent standard time.

Now that the committee passed it, the resolution needs to make a few stops in Ohio – House floor, Senate committee and Senate floor – before heading to Washington, D.C.

As it now stands, Hawaii and Arizona are the only states that don’t change their clocks twice each year. Standard time is permanent there.

What Ohioans want is permanent Daylight Saving Time, according to Ohio Representative Laura Lanese.

“What I hear mostly from constituents is that the time change is disruptive to their schedules,” Lanese said in an interview with FOX 8. “Anyone with kids and pets knows that their biological clocks don’t make that switch easily. Most studies show that circadian rhythms are best kept on the same schedule.”

Will new Biden rule require you to get vaccinated or tested at work?

She said the Department of Transportation makes these decisions because they also handle time zones. Hawaii and Arizona didn’t need to the go-ahead from Washington because they stay on standard time.

What Ohio is pushing for is to make DST the standard time and that requires U.S. Congress to make it law.

The resolution passed last week made it through Ohio House and Senate once before, so Lanese says it’s a good indication changes will be made once it lands in the hands of U.S. Representatives and Senators.

Clocks are set to roll back come Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 a.m . when daylight saving time ends.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator cosponsors bill to block payment to illegal immigrants

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) cosponsored legislation to prevent the U.S. Treasury Department from using its Judgment Fund to provide payments to thousands of migrants who entered the country illegally. The move was done after it was reported the Biden administration is considering paying immigrants  $450,000 per person. “Under any circumstance, rewarding illegal immigrants […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown wants to help with your student loan debt

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown and Senate Democrats have asked the Secretary of Education to help student loan holders. They’re asking for help simplifying and expanding, student loan discharge and repayment options. The Senators are also targeting several student loan servicers who recently announced they were exiting government contracts, and transferring around […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia challenges vaccine mandate

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey partnered with six other attorneys general to file a petition before the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals challenging the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for private sector employees. The coalition asked the court to review the emergency temporary standard issued by the Biden Administration’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which requires […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Congress, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Westlake, OH
Government
State
Arizona State
City
Westlake, OH
City
Columbus, OH
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Changes#Daylight Saving Time#Biological Clocks#U S Representatives#Ohioans#Wjw#A House Committee#U S Congress#Senate#Fox 8#Dst#Ohio House
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

7K+
Followers
891
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy