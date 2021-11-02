CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Will Mushoku Tensei Part 2 Be Dubbed in English? When to Expect a Dub Release Date for the Anime

By Madalena Daleziou
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMushoku Tensei Part 2 English Dub: What Is the Anime About?. Mushoku Tensei Part 2 English Dub: Will There Be One and When Will It Release?. Will Mushoku Tensei Part 2 be dubbed in English? Fans of the isekai are excited to finally be able to enjoy new episodes after a...

A Quiet Place Release Date - Here's When It Launches

Publisher Saber Interactive and developer Illogicka, alongside developer Ep1tome, have announced that work on a new game based on Paramount Pictures' horror film franchise A Quiet Place is underway, while sharing the first few details about the upcoming title and its release date. A single-player, story-driven horror adventure game, A...
The Hardest Squid Game Scene to Dub in English Was Not One You’d Expect

The protagonist of the Netflix megahit Squid Game is Seong Gi-hun, an indebted gambler and absentee father who screams, sweats, and strains his way through the very intense experience of watching hundreds of people get straight-up killed—while trying to avoid being killed, and retain some sense of ethics and loyalty, to boot. It’s a juicy role for the Korean actor Lee Jung-jae. But we wondered: what was it like to voice Gi-hun in English for the many people who watched Squid Game with the dubbing option turned on? So we asked the voice actor Greg Chun, a veteran of video games and anime who spoke to Slate from his studio in Los Angeles. Our conversation—on the hardest Squid Game scene to dub, the controversy around the Korean-to-English translation, and his time working on Call of Duty—has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Crunchyroll Announces Fall 2021 Dubbed Anime

ODDTAXI (January 16, 2022) Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro (January 11, 2022) The Faraway Paladin (November 27, 2021) Platinum End (November 18, 2021) SAKUGAN (November 18, 2021) Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles (December 27, 2021) The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat (November 24, 2021)
HIDIVE Streams Shikizakura Anime's English Dub

Additional voices include John Swasey, Kyle Colby Jones, Genevieve Simmons, Christie Guidry, Cara Nguyen, Crystal Ruiz, Natalie Jones, and Shannon D. Reed. Patrick Marrero is the audio engineer, and Brent Marshall is the mix engineer. Ian Fagen is the translator. Marta Bechtol and Shannon D. Reed are writing the English script.
Crunchyroll Announces English Dubs for Oddtaxi, Platinum End and More

Crunchyroll has announced their next slate of English dubs and they include the likes of OddTaxi, Platinum End, and more! The English dub production for many of Crunchyroll's anime releases for the season has been one of the major questions fans have had considering how packed the Fall 2021 anime schedule has gotten. Now Crunchyroll has now only revealed which of the newest and major shows throughout the year they'll be working on English dubbed releases for next, but the cast for each of these newest releases as well. So there's bound to be one to get your attention.
Moonglow Bay Release Date: When is Moonglow Bay coming out?

Modern video games range from the most wholesome to the most brutal, with more games skewed towards the latter. It could be hard to find a game that you won’t shy away playing in front of your sweet grandma. Thankfully, developers Bunnyhug has exactly what you need if you’d like to play a very wholesome game. It’s Moonglow Bay, a fishing game that gets you working together with friends and family in a bid to restore the town’s fractured community. Here’s when Moonglow Bay‘s release date will be.
English Dub Review: Getter Robo Arc “Overlapping Time”

Takuma, Baku, and Kamui saw the same future, but they all choose to walk different paths. I know time travel can be a really hard plot point to do well but this is a bit ridiculous. The worst part is that the time travel isn’t even the part that makes the least amount of sense. It feels like a lot of stuff was jammed into the ending cause they ran out of time or something. Maybe with twenty-four episodes, they could have made sense of this mess of a plot but as it stands now it’s just too sloppy.
Funimation Streams Hortensia Saga Anime's English Dub

Michelle Rojas is producing and directing the English dub. Nazeeh Tarsha is providing additional voice direction. Donald Shults is in charge of sound supervision. Brian Castillo, Paul Cline, Travis Mullenix, and Jose Sandoval are the recording engineers. Sally Haden and Timothy Johnson are the production assistants. The anime premiered in...
English Dub Season Review: Fena – Pirate Princess Season One

The Adult Swim era of Toonami has shown a pretty remarkable durability against the rapid shift towards streaming, continuing to be a good outlet for many to pick up some of the most popular anime out now and maintaining strong connections with outside animation studios for collaborations, including surprise revivals of fan favorites and innovative new projects. Another of those collabs has resulted in a new Toonami original, Fena: Pirate Princess. Following a seemingly humble girl on a globe spanning treasure hunt with a Japanese pirate crew, the series boasts magnificent animation from Production IG and glorious music from legendary composer Yuki Kajiura. Unfortunately, past the audio and visual components, the show itself ends up being a pretty thin product, with characters and plot seemingly given the bare minimum of thought and effort and nothing past that, leaving what could have lived up to the standards of the “better cartoon show” that Toonami prides itself on, but instead is mainly as hollow as an empty treasure chest.
English Dub Review: SSSS. Dynazenon “What Was I Entrusted With?”

Yomogi, Gridknight, and the others combine into Dynazenon once more for the final battle. I watched both versions of this episode to try and see what the third thing you’re supposed to keep is. It’s promises, love, and for the life of me, I couldn’t find the third thing! A minor frustration in an otherwise awesome episode but still bothersome to me. I have a lot of minor nitpicks on this show but I will touch on those more in the season review than here so keep an eye out for that.
English Dub Review: Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun “Dream Date”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Iruma and Ameri go on a date that Aremi has planned out meticulously, though naturally nothing goes to plan. After an unexpected and apparently unexplained break last week, we return to the Iruma show for the final two episodes of the second season. While last time focused on Iruma’s strengthened bond with his two closest friends, this further develops his relationship with Ameri, who is now fully on the attack in terms of getting him to like her the same way she does him. One of the advantages of this story being a bit more light hearted and comedic than the typical shonen story is that it can afford to spend some time on the romantic relationship building, which are often left by the wayside and not really acknowledge in any significant way until maybe the last chapter, when we find out who everyone ended up with no matter how little sense it makes. So, in this case, we get to see the Iruma and Ameri ship go for a bit of a sail, even if it seems like Iruma is not exactly on the same page at the moment. Sure, he likes Ameri quite a bit. They have a special connection with him translating romance manga, they both admire each others’ ambition and drive, and they just gel pretty dang well overall. They’d make a pretty good match.
English Dub Review: Battle Game in 5 Seconds: “Iron Maiden”

Overview: Akira (Robbie Daymond) makes a deal with Rin (Kennady Ray) as he sets his plans into motion against The Red Team. Our Take: Jumping from the past few moments before the battle to the present of it throughout, we’re greeted with Hajime’s comeuppance in the form of Yuri giving him a taste of his own medicine. Unfortunately, it definitely falls under the “hard to swallow” variety because the fight is a constant struggle between animation that varies from CG to more traditional 2D animation. It is incredibly jarring to watch due to neither is incredibly appealing to look at to begin with making their transitions from one another even worse. The computer-generated animation looks as robotic as one would fear and the hand drawn variety is stiff as a board lacking any scale and/or scope. It would have even been preferred had there one been on constant style, because although it would have been stale, at the very least, it would be consistent.
English Dub Review: The Detective is Already Dead “What I See in That Eye”

Yui’s concert goes a little off track. She changes up the setlist and has a sapphire in her eye, which someone tries to shoot with an arrow. Turns out she was told that Kimi was trying to steal her eye and was trying to kill him. Nagisa is a smooth talker and uses those skills to get through to Yui.
Funimation Announces English Dub Premiere For The Heike Story

Funimation has announced a November 3rd start date for the English dubbed adaptation of The Heike Story. The Science SARU-produced series is being directed by Naoko Yamada written for television by Reiko Yoshida, and features music by Kensuke Ushio. The trio previously collaborated on A Silent Voice and Liz and the Blue Bird at Kyoto Animation, while Yoshida and Ushio had worked with production studio Science SARU. The English dub cast and crew is as follows:
Aquatope on White Sand Episode 19 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown

Another Shiroi Suna no Aquatope episode is coming soon, bringing more adventures in Tingaara. I don't know about you, but Aquatope on White Sand Episode 18 made me wish I worked in an aquarium. Another slice of life episode, but a particularly entertaining one, with all the characters we've come to love deciding to dress up as sea creatures, as a marketing strategy!
Shaman King (2021) Episode 31 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN

Shaman King (2021) Episode 31 just got released, starting the 4-episode long Osorezan arc. Shaman King (2021) Episode 31 just got released, starting the 4-episode long Osorezan arc, a fan favourite. Opinions still vary about the new, more faithful adaptation, as it allows long-time fans to watch scenes they have waited for years. Others think that too much is adapted too fast.
