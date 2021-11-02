When Will Mushoku Tensei Part 2 Be Dubbed in English? When to Expect a Dub Release Date for the Anime

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Iruma and Ameri go on a date that Aremi has planned out meticulously, though naturally nothing goes to plan. After an unexpected and apparently unexplained break last week, we return to the Iruma show for the final two episodes of the second season. While last time focused on Iruma’s strengthened bond with his two closest friends, this further develops his relationship with Ameri, who is now fully on the attack in terms of getting him to like her the same way she does him. One of the advantages of this story being a bit more light hearted and comedic than the typical shonen story is that it can afford to spend some time on the romantic relationship building, which are often left by the wayside and not really acknowledge in any significant way until maybe the last chapter, when we find out who everyone ended up with no matter how little sense it makes. So, in this case, we get to see the Iruma and Ameri ship go for a bit of a sail, even if it seems like Iruma is not exactly on the same page at the moment. Sure, he likes Ameri quite a bit. They have a special connection with him translating romance manga, they both admire each others’ ambition and drive, and they just gel pretty dang well overall. They’d make a pretty good match.

