Ed Sheeran Says Public Backlash Ruined His ‘Game Of Thrones’ Cameo

By Dani Di Placido
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
In the seventh season of Game of Thrones, just before the rot really started to set in, the show faced an unusual amount of public backlash, due to a small cameo from singer Ed Sheeran. Sheeran’s distinctive face appears for a full scene, as a Lannister soldier in the...

Related
People

Ed Sheeran Reveals Wife Cherry Seaborn Asked If He Was 'F—ing Joking' During Proposal

Ed Sheeran's proposal to wife Cherry Seaborn was far from "Perfect" — in fact, thanks to a little rain, it nearly didn't happen at all the way he'd planned. Sheeran, 30, married Seaborn in an intimate chapel ceremony in January 2019, but there were a few bumps in the road when it came to getting to that point, most notably that Sheeran wasn't even sure she'd say yes.
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Ed Sheeran ‘thought he was a bit gay’

Ed Sheeran “thought [he] was gay for a bit” during his childhood. The 30-year-old pop star has revealed he used to question his sexuality because he loved musicals and songs by Britney Spears as a child. He shared: “I have a definite feminine side, to the point that when I...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Ed Sheeran’s daughter also tests positive for COVID-19

Days after the announcement of his own COVID-19 diagnosis, Ed Sheeran has revealed that his 1-year-old daughter, Lyra, has caught the infectious disease too. The singer told Daily Mail that he is isolating with Lrya, away from his wife Cherry, who has returned a negative test. “I’m self-isolating with my...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SELF

Here’s Why Ed Sheeran Is Apologizing for Having COVID-19

Ed Sheeran revealed on social media that he recently tested positive for COVID-19—and apologized to those who may have been expecting to see him perform. “Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x”
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Ed Sheeran says Covid symptoms were 'pretty gnarly'

Ed Sheeran said he hoped he was getting over Covid after experiencing some "pretty gnarly" symptoms. The singer-songwriter, who was co-presenting the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show with Zoe Ball, said he had "drunk a lot of water, slept a lot and had all the vitamins". The Suffolk star revealed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NME

Ed Sheeran says Elton John phones him every day

Ed Sheeran has revealed that Elton John rings him up for a chat every single day. The pair are close friends and are set to release a joint Christmas single later this year. Speaking to the NZ Herald, Sheeran revealed that he turned to John for advice and comfort after his friend and music promoter Michael Gudinski died earlier this year.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Ed Sheeran review: How does his new album = add up?

When Ed Sheeran wrapped up the last date of his record-breaking Divide Tour in 2019, he thought his career might be over. "I thought that was it," he told GQ earlier this year. "That was the top of the mountain and, you know, I'd never do that again. I thought it would be all downhill from here. The end of that tour hit me very hard."
CELEBRITIES
foxbaltimore.com

Ed Sheeran says he has COVID, will do performances from home

British pop star Ed Sheeran said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates. Sheeran, 30, broke the news on social media days before his new studio album is due out. "Quick note to tell you that I've sadly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFMZ-TV Online

Ed Sheeran plans to record TV interview in his pub

Ed Sheeran is planning to conduct a TV interview from his pub after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The 30-year-old singer is scheduled to appear on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' in the coming days, but Ed - who is turning his garden pub, The Lancaster Lock, into a makeshift TV studio - has been forced to change his plans after recently being diagnosed with the virus.
CELEBRITIES
wfxb.com

Ed Sheeran Released His New Album Today

The chart-topping superstar released his fourth solo studio album today…Equals. Now critics are waiting to see if it will add another hit into his win column. His last album broke streaming records. This is his first release as a husband and father…and Sheeran says he hopes his music reflects all the joy in his life.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Eminem Became ‘Pen-Pals’ With Ed Sheeran Thanks To His Cassette Collection

Eminem may have three collaborations with Ed Sheeran, but their relationship goes beyond making music together. During a recent interview on BBC’s Later… with Jools Holland, the UK superstar revealed he has a “pen-pal” friendship with Eminem that involves sending cassette tapes back and forth. “I collect cassettes and I’ve...
MUSIC
PopSugar

Ed Sheeran Is a Lyrical Genius, and His Tiny Desk Concert Is Proof

There's something about Ed Sheeran's honest lyrics that unleash a myriad of emotions whenever we hear them. On Tuesday, fans eagerly tuned in as Sheeran appeared on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series for the first time. Rocking a hoodie displaying the "=" symbol, black joggers, and sneakers, the 30-year-old artist performed several tracks off his upcoming fourth studio album, Equals, which is set for an Oct. 29 release and available for preorder now. In addition to performing new releases like "Shivers," "Visiting Hours," and "Bad Habits," as well as previewing an unreleased song called "Overpass Graffiti," the four-time Grammy winner made sure to include throwback song "Make It Rain" from 2014's X album. Ahead of Equals, Sheeran has already performed a handful of new songs live recently, but the simplicity and intimacy of a Tiny Desk Concert really drives home his lyrical genius, don't you think? Watch the full performance in the video above.
MUSIC
Page Six

Ed Sheeran drops new music, says Elton checks in on his COVID recovery

Not even COVID-19 could stop Ed Sheeran from dropping his new album, “=” (pronounced “equals”), on schedule Friday morning. But the English singer-songwriter — who announced he had contracted the coronavirus last weekend — had to have a solo album release party from his quarantine. Still, he kept up with his promotional commitments virtually on Thursday with an Apple Music “First Listen” livestream event.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Entertainment Weekly

All of Ed Sheeran's TV and movie cameos

Ed Sheeran has been popping up everywhere these days — and we don't just mean performing on stages around the globe. From his Game of Thrones campfire cameo and some incognito appearances in Star Wars to Saturday Night Live and his upcoming role in Red Notice, here's a look at all the singer's onscreen appearances.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Ed Sheeran Says Game Of Thrones Toyed With A Major Character's Death, And My Mind's Blown

While most know Ed Sheeran for being a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and producer, he also has more than a few acting credits under his belt. Of course, his most high-profile performance is arguably his appearance on Game of Thrones. Sheeran appeared in the seventh season premiere as a Lannister soldier, a gig that followed years of discussions regarding a potential cameo for the entertainer. Now, in a new interview, the singer explained how the hit drama toyed with a major character’s death during his appearance.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ed Sheeran Says He Bonds With Eminem Over Their Love For Cassettes

Ed Sheeran says that he and Eminem have bonded over their mutual love for collecting old cassettes. In a recent interview with the BBC, Sheeran explained that they recently discussed an old LL Cool J tape. “I collect cassettes and I’ve got Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder and they are...
MUSIC
