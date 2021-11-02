Ed Sheeran Says Public Backlash Ruined His ‘Game Of Thrones’ Cameo

There's something about Ed Sheeran's honest lyrics that unleash a myriad of emotions whenever we hear them. On Tuesday, fans eagerly tuned in as Sheeran appeared on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series for the first time. Rocking a hoodie displaying the "=" symbol, black joggers, and sneakers, the 30-year-old artist performed several tracks off his upcoming fourth studio album, Equals, which is set for an Oct. 29 release and available for preorder now. In addition to performing new releases like "Shivers," "Visiting Hours," and "Bad Habits," as well as previewing an unreleased song called "Overpass Graffiti," the four-time Grammy winner made sure to include throwback song "Make It Rain" from 2014's X album. Ahead of Equals, Sheeran has already performed a handful of new songs live recently, but the simplicity and intimacy of a Tiny Desk Concert really drives home his lyrical genius, don't you think? Watch the full performance in the video above.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO