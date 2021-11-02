CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voters have their say on Nixa mayor recall, other issues in Nov. 2 election

By Carrie Winchel
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Voters across the Ozarks decided on a handful of issues in the November 2, 2021 municipal election.

Nixa’s Mayor will stay in office . His job was one of the most attention-getting items on the ballot. A group of voters gathered enough signatures for a recall of the city’s mayor, Brian Steele. Tuesday, two-thirds of the more than 3,200 who voted, decided against the recall, keeping Steele in office.

READ MORE: County Clerk expects low turnout, high cost in Nixa Mayor recall election

Members of the group say Steele overused his power when he enacted a city-wide mask mandate without asking City Council members to vote on it. The Christian County Clerk told us the election is costing taxpayers as much as $15,000.

In Lawrence County, voters approved a sales tax to fund a new jail facility in Mount Vernon. The 3/8th-cent sales tax will put the sheriff, deputies, and inmates under one roof for the first time in at least 30 years. Sheriff Brad Delay says the county expects to spend $500,000 dollars this year solely on housing inmates in other counties.  Voters in Mount Vernon approved a sales tax to pay for a pool.

HEAR FROM THE SHERIFF: Lawrence County voters to decide on funding for new jail facility in Tuesday’s election

In Camden County, voters turned down a proposal for bonds to build a fire station in Osage Beach. Voters also decided against a tax levy that would pay for an EMT program in Osage Beach. Laclede County voters decided against a levy increase to pay for improvements to the county library. Voters in Webster and Polk Counties also have tax issues on the ballot.

Any results are test numbers until after 7:00 p.m. on November 2, 2021

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

