ANDERSON, Ind. — A car full of teen boys was chasing and allegedly playing reckless driving games with an SUV driven by Ball State University freshman Sophie Robbins in the early morning hours of Jan. 19, 2020. Around 4:30 a.m. that Sunday morning, Robbins wrecked and was ejected from the SUV and killed. The other car fled. Two teens in that car, the driver and the owner, have been sentenced to prison time for their roles in the deadly accident.

ANDERSON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO