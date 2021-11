In the seventh Monday Night Football game of 2021, the New Orleans Saints come off their bye week to face the Seattle Seahawks in the Pacific Northwest. The Seahawks are still without franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, which means Geno Smith will get the ball under center once again. Smith held his own in his first start last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the team could not finish the job in overtime. The Saints are looking to keep pace in the competitive NFC Wild Card race, and a win could allow them to do that.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO