Drought-stricken Madagascar a 'wake up call,' UN food agency head says

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
© Getty Images

Madagascar's state of drought and hunger is a "wake up call" for what the world can expect to see in the future because of climate change, according to a United Nations (U.N.) agency's leader.

The nation represents "the beginning of what we can expect," David Beasley, who leads the U.N.'s food aid agency, told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

As the country endures extreme temperatures, drought and sandstorms, about 1.1 million suffer from severe hunger in Madagascar, according to the World Food Program. Nearly half of all children under the age of 5 in Madagascar experience chronic malnutrition, marking the 10th-highest rate in the world.

“Madagascar was heartbreaking,” Beasley, who recently visited the nation, said to the AP. The World Food Program's executive director also described what he saw as "desperate" people attempting to sell their pots and pans to purchase food.

Last year, 38 million people were displaced and left vulnerable to hunger as a result of climate change. Beasley told the AP that in a worst-case scenario situation, the number could jump to 216 million people by 2050.

The European Union, the United States and many other countries have set the goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Other major emitters, such as China, Russia and India, did not commit to that deadline. Earlier this week, India said it was committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

“Madagascar is not an isolated incident,″ Beasley said to the wire service. ”The world needs to look to Madagascar to see what is coming your way and [to] many other countries around the world.”

Beasley's warning comes as leaders from nearly 200 nations gather in Scotland for the U.N. COP26 summit, or the 26th annual meeting of the Conference of the Parties, to discuss strategies for addressing climate change globally.

WREG

Clean up your mess, youth tells leaders at climate talk

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The generation of young people who will inherit a warmer future is telling the generation that caused carbon pollution to clean up its mess — from both inside and outside United Nations climate talks. Or better yet, let us do it ourselves, many say. “It’s our future. Our future is being negotiated, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
TheConversationAU

COP26: it's half-time at the crucial Glasgow climate change summit – and here's the score

The first week of the United Nations climate talks in Glasgow are drawing to a close. While there’s still a way to go, progress so far gives some hope the Paris climate agreement struck six years ago is working. Major powers brought significant commitments to cut emissions this decade and pledged to shift toward net-zero emissions. New coalitions were also announced for decarbonising sectors of the global economy. These include phasing out coal-fired power, pledges to cut global methane emissions, ending deforestation and plans for net-zero emissions shipping. The two-week summit, known as COP26, is a critical test of global cooperation...
ENVIRONMENT
New York Post

Why destroy our economy to cut emissions — when China and India are spewing away?

President Joe Biden and “special climate envoy” John Kerry’s upcoming trip to the UN Climate Change Conference in Scotland will test what this administration cares about more: lecturing American suburbanites in front of world leaders — or actually confronting the globe’s most serious environmental problems. Because if it’s the latter,...
U.S. POLITICS
YourErie

Inside and outside climate talks, youths urge faster action

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Young people both inside and outside of the United Nations climate talks are telling world leaders to hurry up and get it done, that concrete measures to avoid catastrophic warming can’t wait. Ashley Lashley, a 22-year-old from Barbardos who is on her country’s climate negotiation team in Glasgow, thought about how to communicate […]
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Philadelphia

COP26 Climate Summit Continues After Landmark Deal to Ditch Coal

The coverage on this live blog is now over. Talks continued in Glasgow, U.K., on Thursday at the highly anticipated COP26 climate summit. Delegates were asked to accelerate action on climate change and commit to more ambitious cuts in carbon emissions, all in an effort to limit global temperature rises.
ENVIRONMENT
