Economy

What G20's endorsement of a global minimum tax means for large corporations

kasu.org
 5 days ago

After talks in Rome, Italy, leaders of the world’s biggest economies...

www.kasu.org

Action News Jax

EXPLAINER: How G20-backed corporate minimum tax would work

ROME — (AP) — Leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Rome are expressing broad support for sweeping changes in how big global companies are taxed. The goal: deterring multinationals from stashing profits in countries where they pay little or no taxes — commonly known as tax havens. The...
ECONOMY
kasu.org

Starbucks workers in Buffalo land union vote

Starbucks workers from three stores in Buffalo, New York, landed a major victory this past week. The National Labor Relations Board has allowed the stores to cast their vote for a union, striking down the company’s desire for a single vote from the 20 stores in the area. Should the votes turn in favor of a union, it would be Starbucks’ first union in the country.
BUFFALO, NY
kasu.org

Lebanon's The Daily Star newspaper shuts down

The long-running Lebanese English-language newspaper — The Daily Star — has shut down after struggling financially for years. Former editor-in-chief Rami Khouri answers our questions about the paper’s legacy and impact. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
MIDDLE EAST
Fox News

Biden admin considering shutting down another pipeline, drawing criticism and dire warnings as winter nears

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing the potential market consequences of shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan, drawing criticism from opponents. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Biden's energy secretary, predicted Sunday that heating prices will rise this winter regardless of the Biden administration's decision on the pipeline. "Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year," Granholm told CNN.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Economy
New York Post

New Yorkers blast AOC and Jamaal Bowman for infrastructure vote betrayal

New Yorkers reacted with anger Saturday after Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman voted against a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. The legislation, which garnered bipartisan support in the House and Senate, will bring more than $100 billion to New York to fix the city and state’s crumbling infrastructure. “New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
The Conversation U.S.

Congress passes $1T infrastructure bill – but how does the government go about spending that much money?

The U.S. Congress passed an infrastructure bill that funds more than a trillion dollars in nationwide federal spending on Nov. 5, 2021. The bill puts about US$240 billion toward building or rebuilding roads, bridges, public transit, airports and railways. More than $150 billion is slated for projects that address climate change, like building electric vehicle charging stations, upgrading energy grids and production to work better with renewables, and making public transit more environmentally sustainable. There’s funding for cybersecurity, clean water and waste treatment systems, broadband internet connections and more. The bill is the largest investment in the nation’s infrastructure in decades. So how...
CONGRESS & COURTS
techstartups.com

Microsoft founder Bill Gates warns of bioterrorist attacks that could millions; urges world leaders to use “germ games” to prepare for them

Back in February, we wrote about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after he warned that bioterrorism and climate change are the next biggest threats facing humanity. Gates warned that “somebody who wants to cause damage could engineer a virus. So that means the chance of running into this is more than just the naturally caused epidemics like the current one.”
SCIENCE
The Independent

Newsmax forced to put out statements saying vaccines don’t make you glow

Right-wing media outlet Newsmax was forced to put out two statements this week in response to tweets from its own White House correspondent that claimed that vaccines gave you a glow that allowed you to be tracked.Newsmax executive vice president and chief content officer Elliot Jacobson said: “Newsmax is a strong proponent that Covid-19 vaccines are overarchingly safe and effective, while at the same time raising concerns that mandates infringe on personal liberty and privacy.”He continued: “We have seen no evidence to suggest Luciferase or Luciferin are present in any vaccines or that they are used as any sort...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Joy 107.1

When It Comes to Immigration, Conventional Wisdom Is Wrong

If not for the crisis facing Haitians at the border, many people would still question me when I say that immigration is indeed a Black issue. While Haiti is fresh in our psyche, it would be detrimental to Haitian asylum seekers to neglect to see the broader scope of challenges facing diverse populations of Black immigrants. As much as Haitian migrants want relief, they understand the impact of America’s immigration crisis on fellow Black immigrants at and within the border.
DEL RIO, TX

