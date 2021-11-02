Route 8/25 Rollover

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office said emergency crews responded to a rollover crash Friday afternoon. Chief Deputy Justin Rolland told Region 8 News the vehicle rolled over into a ditch on County Road 304 west of County Road 325. Rolland said the person was alert...
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to US 77 Highway at mile marker 168 Wednesday for a single vehicle rollover accident with injuries. According to the Sheriff's Department, John Peters of Grandview Plaza was traveling southbound in his 2005 Black Toyota Tundra when he swerved to miss an animal running across the roadway causing his vehicle to rollover several times. Minor injuries were reported and treated at the Hospital. The vehicle was towed from the scene by the wrecker service.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Emergency personnel responded to a rollover of semi-truck on Veterans Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon. The semi was carrying multiple vehicles when the crash was reported, which could be seen by passing cars in the opposite lanes. Eastbound traffic on Veterans Boulevard was closed between Peachland and Loveland...
A driver was taken to a hospital with injuries after a single vehicle rollover accident on Sampson Street around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. A Dodge Ram truck was eastbound on Sampson Street near Porter Street when it crossed the road, went through a yard, knocked over a mailbox and overturned onto its roof near a railroad bed.
PROVIDENCE — A section of Route 6 was shut down Monday afternoon when a tractor trailer laden with scrap metal turned onto its side, dumping its contents onto the highway. Clean-up crews worked through the late afternoon and were expected to reopen the highway around 7:30 p.m., said state police Capt. David Bassignani.
Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called on a report of a rollover with entrapment in Central Jersey.The crash was reported about 8:30 a.m. near the Walmart at 1126 Route 9 in Old Bridge, initial reports said. It was not immediately clear if the crash resulted in injuries. Cheesequake Fire De…
A King City woman received serious injuries in a rollover accident on Tuesday afternoon in southern Gentry County two miles south of Ford City. Fifty-four-year-old Rebecca Buckingham was taken by Grand River EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The minivan was northbound on Route AA when it went...
An Allentown woman was injured Wednesday morning in a crash in Franklin Township. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. along Route 209 just north of the entrance to the turnpike. Police report the woman was traveling south and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, striking an earth embankment...
YARMOUTH – A rollover crash in Yarmouth about 5 PM Friday slowed the evening commute. The crash happened on the exit 72 (old 7) ramp from Route 6 to Willow Street. The vehicle appeared to have struck the safety barrels at the exit and then rolled on its side. Both occupants were able to self-extricate from the vehicle and were evaluated. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
A vehicle overturned in downtown Jamestown during a police pursuit early Saturday. The crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Third Street, near North Main Street. The vehicle failed to stop, leading police on a chase around the city before crashing and landing on its roof. The vehicle began to smoke...
ROCK PORT – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 13-year-old boy was taken by medical helicopter from the scene of an ATV accident south of Rock Port on Oct. 23. An accident report says the vehicle overturned and came to rest on its wheels, but a passenger was ejected.
North Syracuse, N.Y. — Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash with reports of someone trapped inside a vehicle late Monday night on Route 481 South near Bear Road. Someone called the Onondaga County 911 Center at 11:17 p.m. to report the crash. North Syracuse police and firefighters, and NAVAC...
DULUTH, MN — No one was hurt when a car rolled on a busy Duluth street Tuesday night. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near 19th Ave. E. and E. 9th St. According to Duluth Police, the driver was reaching for something and took their eyes off the road for a second.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal rollover crash that caused U.S. Route 319 to shut down Thursday morning. Deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the three-vehicle crash around 10:30 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, it happened at 319 and Edgewood Drive. Route 319 was shut down at Bloxham Highway on the north end, and East Ivan Road on the south end as first responders worked the scene.
RUTLAND — A 19-year-old man from Pittsford was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Rutland yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 7 in the area of Thomas Dairy at around 8:15 a.m. Police say that the driver, identified as Gregory J. DiPietro, was headed south when he lost...
Route 8 in Shelton has reopened following a crash in the area on Saturday night. Connecticut State Police said they were on the southbound side of the highway at exit 13. The left and center lanes were closed, but have since reopened. It is unknown if there were any injuries.
A Warrensburg man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2002 GMC, driven by 24-year-old Brady A. Goodrich of Warrensburg, was on East Young Street, east of PCA Road around 4 p.m. when it ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, coming to rest on its wheels.
(WHBL) – A Random Lake man walked away unharmed after a rollover crash on Highway 144 Monday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says it happened around 4:15. The driver of a pickup truck attempted to make a right turn onto Hwy 144 when his brakes failed. He lost control...
