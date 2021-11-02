Route 8/25 Rollover

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to US 77 Highway at mile marker 168 Wednesday for a single vehicle rollover accident with injuries. According to the Sheriff's Department, John Peters of Grandview Plaza was traveling southbound in his 2005 Black Toyota Tundra when he swerved to miss an animal running across the roadway causing his vehicle to rollover several times. Minor injuries were reported and treated at the Hospital. The vehicle was towed from the scene by the wrecker service.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO