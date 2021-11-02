CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pres. Biden speaks at COP26 on green energy, protecting forests, reducing greenhouse gases

By Deseret Digital Media
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sun begins to rise over the River Clyde outside the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming....

Biden's democracy summit: Problematic invite list casts shadow on impact

President Joe Biden delivers remarks after late-night passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to repair the nation's airports, roads and bridges, at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. Biden is getting ready to deliver on a key campaign promise by convening a Summit for Democracy: a first-of-its-kind gathering of more than 100 countries to help stop democratic backsliding and erosion of rights and freedoms worldwide. (Jonathan Ernst, Reuters) Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Florida Phoenix

Vilsack: Biden administration is ‘protecting animal agriculture’ with methane reduction plans

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Reducing the number of livestock will not be a priority for the Biden administration as it seeks to drastically cut methane emissions to stem climate change, according to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. Instead, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “climate smart” initiatives will focus on new types of animal feed and manure management. “There […] The post Vilsack: Biden administration is ‘protecting animal agriculture’ with methane reduction plans appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Good COP, bad COP: UN climate meet praised and panned

The COP26 climate talks resuming Monday have so far unfolded on parallel planes, with high-level announcements stage-managed by host country Britain during week one riding roughshod over a laborious UN process built on consensus among nearly 200 countries. A dizzying blitz of pledges to curb methane emissions, phase out coal-fired power, stop overseas fossil fuel financing, and halt deforestation would appear to have moved the dial towards the Paris Agreement's most ambitious goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. With a rise of 1.1C to date, storms, heatwaves and floods have become more frequent, intense and deadly. An International Energy Agency (IEA) tally of the commitments, along with one by India to boost renewables and reach net zero by 2070, found they would hold warming to 1.8C -- not good enough, but way better than the "catastrophic" 2.7C projected by the UN just last month.
ENVIRONMENT
IBTimes

Failed Energy Policy: The Driving Force Behind Europe’s Energy Crunch

Temperatures in Europe plummet, demand for natural gas increases. Wind production falls by as much as 15%, requiring more natural gas. With limited supplies, Europe sees benchmark prices for natural gas rise 500%. Enter Russian President Vladimir Putin, offering to rescue Europe from the brink of energy disaster. The bargain? Approval of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a project that will render Europe even more beholden to Russia for future energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Obama urging governments to action at UN climate summit

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — With pressure growing for decisive action out of this year’s U.N. climate talks, Barack Obama is bringing his political weight to bear Monday on negotiators for nearly 200 governments, urging them to greater ambition in cutting climate-wrecking emissions and dealing with the mounting damage. The U.N....
POTUS
The Independent

A look at the state of play at the climate talks in Glasgow

As this year's U.N. climate talks go into their second week, negotiations on key topics are inching forward. Boosted by a few high-profile announcements at the start of the meeting, delegates are upbeat about the prospects for tangible progress in the fight against global warming.Laurent Fabius the former French foreign minister who helped forge the Paris climate accord, said the general atmosphere had improved since the talks began Oct. 31 and "most negotiators want an agreement.” But negotiators were still struggling late Saturday to put together a series of draft decisions for government ministers to finalize during the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Climate march keeps up pressure on leaders at U.N. summit

The public pressure that helped spur more world action on global warming is due to be on full display outside the U.N. climate summit Saturday, when thousands of demonstrators are expected to march through the rainy grey streets of Glasgow to demand leaders move faster to cut fossil fuels that are wrecking the climate.Police helicopters buzzed over Glasgow early Saturday as authorities prepared for a second day of protests by climate activists. Scots are accustomed to inclement weather, and turnout for the march was expected to be strong despite stiff gusts and a drizzle that turned to cold rain.Inside...
ENVIRONMENT
WREG

Clean up your mess, youth tells leaders at climate talk

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The generation of young people who will inherit a warmer future is telling the generation that caused carbon pollution to clean up its mess — from both inside and outside United Nations climate talks. Or better yet, let us do it ourselves, many say. “It’s our future. Our future is being negotiated, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
hot96.com

Ireland sets industry targets to halve greenhouse gases by 2030

DUBLIN (Reuters) – The Irish government on Thursday set out climate targets for key sectors of the economy, ordering cuts of greenhouse gas emissions of at least 62% in the energy sector and at least 42% in transport by 2030. The targets are designed to meet a government commitment to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

