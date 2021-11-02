CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clorox Gains as Q1 Sales, Profit Decline Are Less Than Expected

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Clorox stock (NYSE: CLX ) gained nearly 3% Tuesday as the maker of bleaches, wipes and other cleaning products posted first-quarter sales and profit that were higher than estimates even...

za.investing.com

investing.com

Upstart airline Flyr to raise more cash after Q3 loss

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian airline Flyr, which launched its first flight in late June, earned far less revenue than expected in the third quarter and now plans to raise more cash, the carrier said on Monday, triggering a sharp fall in its shares. The company is one of several upstarts...
stockxpo.com

Stock futures extend gains after better-than-expected October jobs report

A specialist trader works inside a booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, October 6, 2021. Stock futures rose in morning trading Friday after the October jobs report came in better than expected, boosting optimism about the economic recovery. Futures on the...
Zacks.com

Clorox (CLX) Q1 Earnings and Sales Top Estimates, Decline Y/Y

CLX - Free Report) reported mixed results for first-quarter fiscal 2022, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but declined year over year. Results were impacted by soft sales performance across two of the four segments. Lower shipment volume along with an unfavorable price mix mainly hurt sales. This along with higher manufacturing and logistics costs, and increased commodity costs dented the bottom line and margins.
MarketWatch

Clorox stock gains after earnings beat, CEO expresses confidence in full-year outlook

Shares of Clorox Inc. were up more than 5% in after-hours trading Monday after the maker of cleaning supplies and other household products topped expectations for its latest quarter and expressed confidence in its full-year forecast despite a "volatile" environment. Clorox posted fiscal first-quarter net income of $142 million, or $1.14 a share, down from $415 million, or $3.22 a share, in the year-prior quarter. The company attributed the decline mainly to its lower gross margins and sales, as well as to a "one-time, non-cash remeasurement gain in the year-ago quarter related to the company's investment in the Kingdom...
The Independent

BP profits better than expected amid soaring energy prices

Soaring oil and gas prices helped BP notch up a better-than-expected profit haul in the third quarter as the global economic recovery sends energy costs racing higher.The oil giant said underlying replacement cost profits jumped to 3.3 billion US dollars (£2.4 billion) in the three months to September 30, up from 86 million US dollars (£63 million) a year earlier when oil prices had slumped due to the pandemic.Its third-quarter profits also mark a steep rise on the previous three months, when it notched up profits of 2.8 billion US dollars (£2 billion).It unveiled another 1.25 billion US dollars (£915...
The Independent

Shoe Zone raises profit guidance after better-than-expected sales

Shoe Zone has lifted its profit targets after recent sales were better than the company expected.Shares in the discount shoe retailer, which runs 410 stores across the UK, rose sharply after the update.It told shareholders on Monday morning that its now expects its profits for the past year to surpass pre-pandemic levels.Shoe Zone said its pre-tax profit for the year to October 2 is expected to have been between £9 million and £10 million.The firm had previously guided that it would reveal a profit of at least £6.5 million.This represents a significant improvement on the £14.6 million loss it posted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Twin Disc Gains After Q1 Profit, Strong Margins

Twin Disc, Inc (NASDAQ: TWIN) reported first-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 3.4% year-over-year to $47.76 million, missing the consensus of $58.95 million. The company said the impact of improving markets had been partially offset by significant global supply chain challenges, limiting sales revenue in the quarter. EPS improved to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Carpenter Technology (CRS) Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q1

CRS - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30, 2021) adjusted loss per share of 28 cents. The figure, however, came in narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss per share of 38 cents. The company had reported adjusted loss per share of 58 cents in the year-ago period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Insurance Journal

Swiss Re Reports Better-Than-Expected Profit Despite Major Claims

Reinsurance company Swiss Re said on Friday it swung to a better-than-expected net profit in the first nine months as it recovers from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic despite big claims from major storms on both sides of the Atlantic. The company’s net profit in the reported period came...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
mix929.com

Gilead beats profit expectations on COVID-19 drug sales

(Reuters) – Gilead Sciences Inc on Thursday posted higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings as strong demand for its COVID-19 antiviral treatment, Veklury, offset flagging sales of its HIV drugs. The biotechnology company reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.65 per share, soundly beating Wall Street estimates of $1.75 per share, as compiled by...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Imperial Oil profit more than doubles, but misses expectations

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) -Canada’s Imperial Oil Ltd said its third-quarter profit more than doubled from the prior quarter on Friday, boosted by a rally in global crude prices, higher output and increased demand for motor fuels. However, Imperial’s shares fell more than 6% on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Analysts said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Corning Stock Falls As Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates; Expects Q4 Profit To Decline Sequentially

Corning Inc (NYSE: GLW) reported third-quarter FY21 core sales growth of 21% year-on-year to $3.639 billion, marginally above the consensus of $3.63 billion. Display Technologies sales grew 16% Y/Y to $956 million. Optical Communications sales rose 24% Y/Y to $1.13 billion as 5G, broadband, and cloud computing continue to drive growth across the segment.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Boeing stock gains even after wider-than-expected loss, big revenue miss

Shares of Boeing Co. gained 0.7% in premarket trading, even as the aerospace and defense company reported a big loss and revenue misses, amid weakness in the commercial airplanes and defense, space and security businesses, while free cash flow was a lot less negative than projected. The net loss narrowed to $132 million, or 19 cents a share, from $466 million, or 79 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the per-share loss of 60 cents was triple the FactSet loss consensus of 20 cents. Revenue rose 8.1% to $15.28 billion, well below the FactSet consensus...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

McDonald's profit and sales rise, beating expectations

McDonald's Corp. shares rose nearly 3% in Wednesday premarket trading after the fast-food giant reported third-quarter earnings and sales that beat expectations. Net income totaled $2.150 billion, or $2.86 per share, up from $1.763 billion, or $2.35 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.76 was ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.46. Sales of $6.201 billion were up from $5.418 billion last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $6.050 billion. Global comparable sales rose 12.7% with the U.S. up 9.6%. The FactSet consensus was for a 10% rise. International operated markets, which includes the U.K. and France, was up 13.9% and international developmental licensed markets, which includes Japan and China, were up 16.7%. McDonald's stock has gained 10.2% for the year to date while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 16.8% for the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Alphabet reports better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue

Alphabet topped analysts expectations on the top and bottom lines. The company's shares slipped about 2% after the results. Alphabet reported profit and earnings for the third quarter that topped analysts' estimates. The company's shares were down about 2% after the report. Here's what Alphabet reported versus what Wall Street...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

