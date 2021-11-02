Clorox Gains as Q1 Sales, Profit Decline Are Less Than Expected

Shoe Zone has lifted its profit targets after recent sales were better than the company expected.Shares in the discount shoe retailer, which runs 410 stores across the UK, rose sharply after the update.It told shareholders on Monday morning that its now expects its profits for the past year to surpass pre-pandemic levels.Shoe Zone said its pre-tax profit for the year to October 2 is expected to have been between £9 million and £10 million.The firm had previously guided that it would reveal a profit of at least £6.5 million.This represents a significant improvement on the £14.6 million loss it posted...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO