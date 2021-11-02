Alabama AG reviewing ethics violation accusations against Clarke County DA

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) – A complaint has been filed against Clarke County District Attorney Spencer Walker accusing him of violating the Alabama Ethics Law. A hearing took place Monday in Montgomery before the Alabama Ethics Commission, where the panel voted 3 to 2 to send the case to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office for review.

It’s unclear what the allegations stem from, but Walker’s attorney responded to our request for comment by providing the following statement Tuesday morning:

“Mr. Walker is the victim of a vicious, unfounded attack by his former wife. She has not only campaigned on social media in violation of the Ethic’s secrecy laws, but she has flaunted the law in an effort to intimidate and harass Mr. Walker’s wife, Lara. The only alleged misuse of a vehicle was the result of a misunderstanding between his former wife and Mr. Walker that Mr. Walker offered to repay. The Ethics Commission failed to follow its own laws and regulations mandated by the legislature and engaged in a “bait and switch” on one of the more important issues in the allegations. I feel confident that Mr. Walker will ultimately be exonerated,” said attorney George L. Beck, Jr.

We’ve reached out to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office for comment.

Walker has served as district attorney in Clarke County since 2005.

