The major climate pledges made at COP26 so far

By Noah Garfinkel
 5 days ago
A global effort to halt and reverse deforestation. A 100+ country voluntary pact to slash methane emissions. And a commitment from India to reduce its emissions to net zero by 2070. The COP26 pledges, both public and private, have started to roll in as world leaders, diplomats and others meet in...

New York Post

Why destroy our economy to cut emissions — when China and India are spewing away?

President Joe Biden and “special climate envoy” John Kerry’s upcoming trip to the UN Climate Change Conference in Scotland will test what this administration cares about more: lecturing American suburbanites in front of world leaders — or actually confronting the globe’s most serious environmental problems. Because if it’s the latter,...
U.S. POLITICS
Wired

Island Nations Unable to Attend UN Climate Talks May Vanish

Island nations in the Pacific often play a major role at UN climate conferences. The speeches and coalition-building of leaders from nations that will soon vanish beneath rising sea levels act as a powerful reminder of the real stakes. For obvious reasons, these leaders also tend to push hard for ambitious climate deals that will protect the most vulnerable countries.
ENVIRONMENT
MarketWatch

Climate hotshots in hot seat over private jets and other habits expanding carbon footprint at COP26

An estimated 400 private jets, according to U.K. media, flew into Scotland this week for the U.N.'s high-profile climate-change summit, hustling in Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Prince Charles, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Biden, among other business-sector, nonprofit and government dignitaries charged with setting ambitious policies to keep a global-warming crisis from worsening.
WORLD
Andrew Freedman
Jeff Bezos
Boris Johnson
New York Post

Stop the climate-change alarmism and other commentary

“No global problem has ever been more exaggerated than climate change,” warns Michael Shellenberger at UnHerd. “In Europe, emissions in 2020 were 26% below 1990 levels. In the United States, emissions in 2020 were 22% below 2005 levels.” The result will be “a much smaller increase in global average temperatures” than predicted. “Temperatures are likely to rise just 2.5-3°C above pre-industrial levels,” a far cry from the “apocalyptic predictions of 6°C, made just a decade ago. A 3°C increase is hardly an existential threat to humanity.” So all the climate alarmism? It is the new “alternative religion for supposedly secular people, providing many of the same psychological benefits as traditional faith.”
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
Fortune

Green energy can’t become a reality without critical minerals

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As delegations convene in Glasgow for the UN COP26, there is no avoiding the fact that for climate activists, there is widespread dissatisfaction. The anger is not unreasonable. It is generally understood that major economies are failing in their pledges under the 2015 Paris Accords to halve emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New Scientist

Earth will warm by 2.7°C under net-zero pledges made ahead of COP26

Earth will warm by 2.7°C above pre-industrial levels under pledges made by countries ahead of the COP26 climate summit, a disastrous level that would drive devastating flooding, heatwaves and the risk of dangerous tipping points. The grim estimate in Emissions Gap Report 2021, a report for the United Nations Environment...
ENVIRONMENT
YubaNet

UN News Guide: COP26 – what we know so far, and why it matters

October 29, 2021 – In a world shaken by a pandemic, and a fast-closing window of opportunity to avoid climate catastrophe, the pivotal COP26 UN climate conference kicks off this Sunday in the Scottish city of Glasgow – the stakes could not be higher. “Without decisive action, we are gambling...
CHINA
Denmark
Beijing, CN
Society
Climate Change
Environment
United Nations
China
France
India
Scotland
South Africa
Germany
Phys.org

Updated climate commitments fall far short, but net-zero pledges provide hope

Analysis of countries' plans to fight climate change show they are not enough to avoid the worst impacts unless further promises are kept. New and updated climate commitments fall far short of what is needed to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement of keeping temperature rises well below 2°C above the average temperature before the industrial revolution and ideally below 1.5°C.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Biden privately questions whether major emitters will deliver on their climate pledges

In an Oval Office meeting last month, President Biden questioned his top aides on whether the world’s top polluters would actually follow through on their commitments to cut back on greenhouse gas emissions. The president expressed his skepticism in characteristically blunt terms, said two senior administration officials familiar with the...
POTUS
The Independent

Cop26: How much progress has been made since Cop25 and how far do we have to go?

Remember Cop25? If so, it’s probably not for the right reasons. The last UN climate summit, held in Madrid in 2019, was characterised by squabbles among major polluting nations and ultimately a disappointing lack of action.Now on the cusp of Cop26 in Glasgow – postponed for a year due the Covid pandemic – there is an even narrower window to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement, designed to curb even greater climate extremes.Countries must commit to dramatically reduce their planet-heating emissions to keep global temperature rise to an increasingly ambitious 1.5C since pre-industrial times, or “well below”...
ENVIRONMENT
kdal610.com

Race to fix climate goes far beyond COP26, says U.S.’ Sullivan

ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) – The United Nation’s COP26 climate summit is not the end of the race to tackle climate change, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday, adding that the world must keep working on the problem for the rest of the decade. Britain’s...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

So what has Cop26 achieved so far?

In terms of national carbon pledges, India provided the best news last week, with prime minister Narendra Modi announcing that the country – currently a major polluter – intends to generate half its electricity from renewables by 2030 and achieve net zero emission status by 2070. Most experts rate the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
