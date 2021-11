UPDATED with executive comment. AMC Networks is unlikely to bid on Starz, but is “always looking at opportunities” for M&A, according to interim CEO Matt Blank. The exec made the comments during the company’s conference call with Wall Street analysts to discuss its stellar third-quarter results. Starz is poised to be cut loose by Lionsgate, which said it is exploring strategic options, including a potential sale, of the premium network. Blank, the former longtime Showtime boss who joined AMC over the summer to take the wheel from departing CEO Josh Sapan, was not asked about AMC’s status as a potential acquisition...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO