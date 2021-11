ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI - A motorcyclist is dead after hitting a deer Saturday evening in Casco Township, according to a news release from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at roughly 10 p.m. Saturday to the scene of the crash in the area of 109th Avenue and 66th Street, according to the release. A preliminary investigation showed the rider hit a deer while traveling east on 109th and sustained fatal injuries.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO