Dr. Cyrus Hadavi is the CEO of Adexa, a leading AI-powered supply chain planning company with Fortune class clients in five continents. Look around your household and try to name a product that either does not use semiconductors or that is not produced with items that use semiconductors. Your car, smartphone, furniture, A/V systems and even your food and flowers benefit from semiconductor technology — by way of devices that monitor their growth and quality, as well as packaging and distributing. A few exceptions are your art pieces, imported rugs and home-grown vegetables. But even those are transported in vehicles equipped with semiconductor technology.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO