CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atwater, CA

New ice rink opens in downtown Atwater

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C1akT_0ckOWMCD00

A new ice rink opened to skaters in the North Valley.

It's in downtown Atwater on Fourth Street and Cedar Avenue.

Dozens of elementary school students took a field trip to the new rink on Tuesday and were the first to lace up their skates and test out the ice.

Organizers say when they started on October 2nd, it was just an empty parking lot.

They say businesses and residents stepped up to make it all happen, facing tough challenges along the way.

"You look around this ice rink and board, we got a lot of support from businesses and community members and we couldn't have done it without them. This is completely funded by donations, 100% donations," said organizer Brad Kessler.

Admission costs $15 for the public, with discounts for veterans and first responders.

The rink will be open through January 16th.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atwater, CA
Local
California Sports
CNN

Travis Scott speaks out after Astroworld Festival tragedy

(CNN) — Rapper and producer Travis Scott, the organizer of the Astroworld Festival in Houston where at least eight people died Friday night, gave his first on-camera statement in a video posted to his Instagram account Saturday night. "I'm honestly just devastated," Scott said as he repeatedly sighed and rubbed...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly identified connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Rink
The Hill

'SNL' parodies Aaron Rodgers's position on vaccines

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
NFL
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
32K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy