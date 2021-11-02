New ice rink opens in downtown Atwater

A new ice rink opened to skaters in the North Valley.

It's in downtown Atwater on Fourth Street and Cedar Avenue.

Dozens of elementary school students took a field trip to the new rink on Tuesday and were the first to lace up their skates and test out the ice.

Organizers say when they started on October 2nd, it was just an empty parking lot.

They say businesses and residents stepped up to make it all happen, facing tough challenges along the way.

"You look around this ice rink and board, we got a lot of support from businesses and community members and we couldn't have done it without them. This is completely funded by donations, 100% donations," said organizer Brad Kessler.

Admission costs $15 for the public, with discounts for veterans and first responders.

The rink will be open through January 16th.