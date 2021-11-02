CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Atalanta vs Manchester United LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

By Michael Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Euigo_0ckOVVvj00

Follow all the action as Atalanta host Manchester United in the Champions League this evening.

A dramatic week has seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ’s position become somewhat more secure after United’s 3-0 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur led to the north London club appointing Antonio Conte as their new head coach. That removed one of the main contenders to replace Solskaer at Old Trafford, but it is by no means a long-term guarantee, with tonight’s match and Saturday’s Manchester derby set to be key in deciding the Norwegian’s future.

United produced a miserable first-half performance in the reverse fixture and trailed 2-0 last month, but a fightback, capped by Cristiano Ronaldo, saw the home side prevail 3-2 to maintain their position at the top of Group F. Victory tonight would be significant in securing the club’s safe passage into the knockout stages and Solskjaer urged his squad to rally together, regardless of whether they are starting or on the fringes. “I understand players want to play, no one is happy when they don’t play, but the squad morale is really good and it has to be,” he said. “It’s the team which has to come before any individual.” Follow all the latest updates live below at the conclusion of Malmo vs Chelsea:

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is Tottenham vs Manchester United on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League match

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer simply cannot afford another bad result as he looks to save his job at Manchester United - but he faces a tough task this weekend as his side head to Tottenham Hotspur.The 5-0 thrashing at home to Liverpool has left the boss clinging onto his position and looking to restore trust in his methods, but only wins will really earn him more time.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Spurs host Man UnitedSpurs bounced back from last weekend’s narrow defeat to West Ham by winning in the League Cup in midweek, keeping alive their trophy hopes.The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Liverpool team news: Injury updates ahead of Premier League fixture

Manchester United welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon with significant questions to answer about their tactical approach.Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come under fire in recent weeks for not finding enough balance in his side, with defeats against the likes of Aston Villa, Leicester City and Young Boys seeing his midfield setup in particular heavily exposed. Despite the turnaround victory over Atalanta in midweek, former team-mate Paul Scholes has big concerns ahead of the Reds’ visit.“That first half, United had two midfielders playing on their own and if they do that against Liverpool they’ll be four down by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Atalanta vs Manchester United LIVE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side look to take big stride towards the Champions League last-16 and build on the excellent win at Tottenham

Manchester United will hope to continue their recent recovery under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when they visit Atalanta in the Champions League. After hitting rock bottom with a 5-0 home defeat by Liverpool just over a week ago, United responded with a superb 3-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur to set them up nicely for a return to Champions League action.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Antonio Conte
chatsports.com

Victor Lindelof is ruled out of Manchester United's Champions League clash at Atalanta... with centre-back picking up a knock in training ahead of crucial match

Manchester United have suffered another defensive injury this season after Victor Lindelof was ruled out of their crucial Champions League clash against Atalanta on Tuesday. The club confirmed the Sweden international - who was part of the back three that started the 3-0 win at Tottenham on Saturday - has not travelled to Italy after picking up a knock in training on Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
soccertimes.com

Atalanta vs Manchester United Preview, prediction and odds

Prediction and odds for the game: Atalanta (17/10) vs Manchester United (29/20) On Tuesday night, Atalanta and Manchester United go head-to-head at the Gewiss Stadium, in what could be a pivotal game in Group F of the Champions League. Atalanta. The Nerazzurri have endured a mixed campaign at home and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Atalanta vs Man United: Five things we learned as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League legend endures

Cristiano Ronaldo scored another late goal against Atalanta to salvage a vital point for Manchester United in the Champions League. Just 13 days after scoring the winner in a 3-2 thriller at Old Trafford, Ronaldo struck at the death again in Bergamo to rescue a 2-2 draw, with United heading toward another damaging defeat under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.United fell behind to Atalanta once again when Josip Ilicic finished under David de Gea early on, before Ronaldo finished off a stunning United move and backheel from Bruno Fernandes to pull Solskjaer’s side level at half time.Solskjaer’s side conceded again when Duvan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Manchester Derby#Atalanta#The Champions League#Ole Gunnar Solskjaer#Tottenham Hotspur#Norwegian
CBS Sports

Manchester United vs Manchester City score: Live updates from Premier League Manchester derby clash

It's one of the biggest matches of the Premier League calendar as Manchester City head across town to Old Trafford to take on rivals Manchester United. The first edition of the Manchester derby this season comes at a particularly dramatic moment, especially for the hosts. Manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is fighting for his job and has consistently needed the late goal scoring of Cristiano Ronaldo to rescue a point and keep United afloat. In the Champions League on Tuesday Ronaldo scored an injury time goal to rescue a point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Newcastle host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.Graeme Jones remains in interim charge as Newcastle’s new owners continue their search for the right permanent manager. The club remains firmly in a relegation battle in the meantime, though, having failed to win any of their nine matches this season. The Magpies did show good spirit last time out, though, to pick up a point against Crystal Palace as Callum Wilson scored a fantastic overhead kick equaliser. Chelsea take a one-point lead at the top of the table into the weekend, though, and it will take a special performance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Burnley vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup fixture tonight

Burnley host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup round of 16 on Wednesday evening. Sean Dyche’s side have endured a difficult start to the campaign and remain in the Premier League relegation zone, having failed to win any of their nine matches thus far. A brace from new signing Maxwel Cornet provided a positive boost of momentum at the weekend, though, as Burnley held Southampton to a 2-2 draw. Tottenham’s spirits, though, took a hammering at the weekend in a 1-0 defeat by London rivals West Ham, which followed an equally dispiriting performance against Vitesse in the Europa Conference League. Here is everything you need to know: When is it and what time is kick-off?The match will get underway at 7.45pm on Wednesday 27 October at Turf Moor. How can I watch it online and on TV?Unfortunately, the match will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK, although highlights will be available shortly after full-time. Line-upsBurnley: Pope, Roberts, Collins, Mee, Pieters, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Rodriguez, VydraTottenham: Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Romero, Davies, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Lo Celso, Gil, Bergwijn, KaneWhat are the odds?Burnley - 7/4Tottenham - 7/5
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United have moved on from Liverpool loss, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United have moved on from their Liverpool mauling ahead of their Old Trafford return against Manchester City. United lost 5-0 at home to Liverpool nearly two weeks ago before steadying the ship somewhat with a 3-0 win at Tottenham and a 2-2 draw away to Atalanta in the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wilfried Zaha still wants to play for Ivory Coast – Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has insisted Wilfried Zaha remains committed to Ivory Coast amid speculation the attacker could retire from international duty. The 28-year-old played for the country of his birth in October but returned to Selhurst Park with an illness and subsequently missed the 2-2 draw with Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester derby defeat ‘a big step backwards’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called the chastening loss to Manchester City “a big step backwards” as Manchester United’s lifeless derby defeat heaped more pressure on the under-fire manager.The 186th Manchester derby saw the Red Devils return to Old Trafford for the first time since their 5-0 Premier League humiliation at the hands of Liverpool a fortnight ago.United responded with a 3-0 victory at Tottenham and Tuesday’s last-gasp 2-2 Champions League draw at Atalanta, but the reigning champions brought them back down to earth with a bump.Only some superb David De Gea saves prevented City adding to Eric Bailly’s own goal and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

322K+
Followers
129K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy