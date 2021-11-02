Atalanta vs Manchester United LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Follow all the action as Atalanta host Manchester United in the Champions League this evening.

A dramatic week has seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ’s position become somewhat more secure after United’s 3-0 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur led to the north London club appointing Antonio Conte as their new head coach. That removed one of the main contenders to replace Solskaer at Old Trafford, but it is by no means a long-term guarantee, with tonight’s match and Saturday’s Manchester derby set to be key in deciding the Norwegian’s future.

United produced a miserable first-half performance in the reverse fixture and trailed 2-0 last month, but a fightback, capped by Cristiano Ronaldo, saw the home side prevail 3-2 to maintain their position at the top of Group F. Victory tonight would be significant in securing the club’s safe passage into the knockout stages and Solskjaer urged his squad to rally together, regardless of whether they are starting or on the fringes. “I understand players want to play, no one is happy when they don’t play, but the squad morale is really good and it has to be,” he said. “It’s the team which has to come before any individual.” Follow all the latest updates live below at the conclusion of Malmo vs Chelsea: