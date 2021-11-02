CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL denies claim from Giants HC Joe Judge that headsets went out vs. Chiefs

By Zac Wassink
 5 days ago
New York Giants head coach Joe Judge Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants fell to 2-6 on the season after Monday night's 20-17 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs, and Giants head coach Joe Judge told reporters after the game that malfunctioning headsets caused him to burn timeouts earlier than desired. That ultimately left him with no clock stoppages available for his team's final offensive drive of the evening that ended with a turnover on downs after four plays.

According to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, the NFL responded to Judge's controversial comments via a statement on Tuesday:

"We are looking into the matter with all involved parties; however, we are confident that nothing is attributable to the Bose headset. We have not been able to identify an issue in last night’s game with the Giants’ communication system. We were not made aware of any issues during the game from the club through our standard communication channels that are used to identify gameday issues."

Following Monday's loss, Judge generated headlines by saying his team has dealt with communication setbacks throughout the campaign.

"The headsets were going out," Judge said at that time. "This has been happening in every game so far. We deal with the league and they keep telling us about different software updates or whatever it is."

The Giants host the 5-2 Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday, so Big Blue should have plenty of time to fix any alleged technological problems before that matchup.

Giants confirm false COVID-19 positives amid feared outbreak

The 2-6 New York Giants could've done without any off-the-field distractions ahead of Sunday's game against the 5-2 Las Vegas Raiders but had no such luck. A reported 13 Giants team personnel initially tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, but retesting showed that running backs coach Burton Burns was the only confirmed coronavirus case from that group. However, it was later learned that running back Saquon Barkley, safety Xavier McKinney and right guard Matt Skura tested positive on Wednesday.
Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) out vs. Raiders

The New York Giants dropped six of their first eight contests of the season but still managed to suffer what would have to be considered their campaign's most frustrating week, to date. It included head coach Joe Judge presumably being proven right about headsets going out throughout the season, and...
Packers All-Pro WR Davante Adams off COVID-19 list ahead of Chiefs game

The Green Bay Packers were without multiple noteworthy weapons for last week's "Thursday Night Football" game against the Arizona Cardinals but nevertheless notched a 24-21 victory, and they already know that star quarterback and reigning Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers won't be available for Sunday's matchup at the Kansas City Chiefs due to what's quickly becoming the most controversial positive COVID-19 test result of the season.
Chiefs Superfan Gets Knocked Out By Another Fan

An NFL superfan got knocked out on Sunday. X-Factor, the Kansas City Chiefs' superfan, apparently threw a effed around by throwing a water bottle and found out by getting punched by a fellow KC fan. Here is the end of the confrontation. You can see his silly hat popping right off his head.
Official Who Worked Titans-Chiefs Game Died Afterward

A member of the officiating crew who worked Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium died on his way home from the contest. Carl Madsen, who worked in the NFL for more than 20 years, was found unresponsive in his car on I-65 North after authorities received reports of a vehicle blocking one lane, according to TMZ Sports. Police broke into his vehicle to extract him, but Madsen died at a hospital a short time later, according to the report.
Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days. Although much...
3 Chiefs who are on notice after embarrassing loss to Titans

The Chiefs were throttled by the Titans in Week 7 and these Kansas City players are definitely on notice as key contributors to the team’s issues. It’s hard to imagine things getting much worse for the Kansas City Chiefs. With fans already skeptical of how the team had looked through six games, they went on the road to Tennessee and got trashed by the Titans, 27-3.
Chiefs Have Reportedly Signed A New Running Back

The Kansas City Chiefs added some depth at the running back position on Tuesday afternoon. The Chiefs have reportedly signed running back Elijah McGuire to their practice squad, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Kansas City’s running back depth took a major hit on Sunday. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire went...
