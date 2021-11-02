NFL denies claim from Giants HC Joe Judge that headsets went out vs. Chiefs

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants fell to 2-6 on the season after Monday night's 20-17 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs, and Giants head coach Joe Judge told reporters after the game that malfunctioning headsets caused him to burn timeouts earlier than desired. That ultimately left him with no clock stoppages available for his team's final offensive drive of the evening that ended with a turnover on downs after four plays.

According to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, the NFL responded to Judge's controversial comments via a statement on Tuesday:

"We are looking into the matter with all involved parties; however, we are confident that nothing is attributable to the Bose headset. We have not been able to identify an issue in last night’s game with the Giants’ communication system. We were not made aware of any issues during the game from the club through our standard communication channels that are used to identify gameday issues."

Following Monday's loss, Judge generated headlines by saying his team has dealt with communication setbacks throughout the campaign.

"The headsets were going out," Judge said at that time. "This has been happening in every game so far. We deal with the league and they keep telling us about different software updates or whatever it is."

The Giants host the 5-2 Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday, so Big Blue should have plenty of time to fix any alleged technological problems before that matchup.