Taft, CA

City of Taft voting on one-cent sales tax

By Chris Burton
 5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — People living in Taft will decide today whether to adopt a one-cent sales tax increase.

The proposal is on the ballot in a special election. The measure, Measure A, was adopted by Taft’s city council on August 3, and requires a simple majority to pass. The council cited rising costs of first responders and the economic downturn caused by COVID among the factors behind the proposal. According to the measure, the tax would generate an estimated $1.6 million annually for the city.

Kern County Clerk Mary Bedard confirmed ballots have been sent by mail to every eligible voter in Taft. 17 News spoke to a handful of Taft residents, and not one of them was aware of the election.

“I don’t know about it, I haven’t seen it on TV,” Taft local Sasha Rubio said. “And if my dad hasn’t told me about it — because he watches CSPAN constantly — then if I’m not knowing there’s an election, I’m like, ‘Wait, wait. What?'”

Taft City Clerk Yvette Mayfield said in a statement that “the City has set up many avenues to educate our citizens on the measure and inform voters of the local special election.” She pointed to social media outreach, presentations to local organizations and public service announcements.

Voters can submit their ballots by mail or cast their vote in person at the West Side Recreation and Park District at 500 Cascade Place in Taft. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, and close at 8 p.m.

