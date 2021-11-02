CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SoundCloud Celebrates Hip-Hop History Month Spotlighting The Trailblazers And Next Wave Of Hip-Hop

By Sha Be Allah
thesource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo mark the inaugural Hip-Hop History Month in the US, SoundCloud is celebrating the history made on the platform every day — past, present, and future. From the trailblazers who carved their own paths on SoundCloud such as Chance the Rapper, Denzel Curry, A Boogie With Da Hoodie, and Smokepurpp, to...

Rolling Stone

Travis Scott Unveils Stacked Astroworld Fest 2021 Lineup Featuring Young Thug, Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, SZA

Travis Scott has shared the full lineup for his upcoming music festival Astroworld, which takes place on November 5th and 6th this fall. The “Sicko Mode” rapper will headline with appearances from Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, SZA, 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Earth, Wind & Fire, and more. “November come won’t you pop out at the fest. 3rd annual Astroworld fest line is now here,” Scott wrote on Instagram. “Welcome to utopia we morphed the grounds into a new universe this year can’t wait for y’all to seeee it. And I’m bringing some avengers wit me.” The lineup also features Master P, Young...
CELEBRITIES
earmilk.com

Nello Luchi is the hip-hop "MAABA"

It's been a while since we heard from emerging NY-based rapper, Nello Luchi, who popped on our radar some years back with her brand of dark, moody hip-hop. On her newest effort titled "MAABA," she embodies the spirit of a messenger here to save the world with a powerful message. Luchi makes use of a laid-back and somewhat choppy flow to accentuate her lyrics as she implores listeners to become more in tune with their ancestral past in order to grow beyond individual mental prisons. She employs producer to K'riem Scott to craft her an ominous canvas for this to happen and the result is a sonically arresting piece ripe with insight, metaphysical elements, and of course that good old bravado to engage the more hard-headed listeners.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Here’s Hip Hop’s Reaction To Jay-Z Joining Instagram For ‘The Harder They Fall’

Jay-Z. You were just inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. What are you going to do next? Join Instagram. After accepting his induction last Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio, the billionaire mogul created an Insta Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 2) with the first post showcasing g a poster of his new co-produced Netflix film The Harder They Fall, which drops Wednesday (Nov.3) on the streaming platform. Verified immediately, the 51-year-old businessman racked up over 800,000 followers in mere hours with 1.3 million by day’s end. He follows a single account — his wife, of course, Beyonce.
INTERNET
Billboard

Capella Grey Wants to Rewrite Hip-Hop History: 'I Feel Like We're Cheating Right Now'

To kick-off the opening week of the 2021-2022 NBA regular season, the Brooklyn Nets enlisted several hip-hop acts to perform at halftime. After having rap luminary Busta Rhymes and dancehall star Kranium perform Sunday and Monday night at Barclays Center, respectively, the Nets tapped rising rookie Capella Grey to showcase his talents at the Miami Heat game Wednesday night (Oct. 27) in Brooklyn.
NBA
thisis50.com

Cheefkit Curates Hip-Hop Music That Inspires People

Hip-Hop music is known to have a positive effect on people because it creates an increased level of awareness of issues, and fosters people to have the need to succeed, and provides important entertainment that some people rely heavily on. Additionally, Hip-Hop music often provides awareness of issues that many people face in life, and it provides a source of solace for young people in need of hope and light at the end of the tunnel.
MUSIC
myk104.com

Nas producing three Showtime documentaries for 50th anniversary of hip hop

Nas is celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop by producing three documentaries for Showtime. “Hip Hop’s growth and rise over what will soon be 50 years is staggering. I’m proud to present Mass Appeal’s latest incredible initiative, Hip Hop 50, honoring our movement’s undeniable impact,” the Grammy winner said in a statement. “With influential partners like Showtime, we are poised to bring hip hop’s greatest stories to life and inspire a multitude of generations in the process. It is truly a blessing to be a part of this movement that gives due praise to my community and the culture.”
HIP HOP
thesource.com

Nas To Direct Documentary On Hip-Hop TV Show ‘Video Music Box’

Nas is taking his talents from in front of the mic to behind the camera once again. It was announced this week that the Queensbridge rapper is set to direct an upcoming documentary on the Hip-Hop television show, Video Music Box. Nas launched the newest class on MasterClass on Hip-Hop...
TV & VIDEOS
107 JAMZ

These Are the Best Comeback Albums in Hip-Hop

Comeback albums reinvigorate careers and end an extensive hiatus. Other times, they’re the solution to an underwhelming prior release or stand as the reintroduction to an already established artist. No matter how you look at it, comeback albums in hip-hop hold weight. Take for example Dr. Dre’s G-funk classic 2001,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hudson Reporter

Hip-Hop Duo TT(TopTier) Releases “Step Up”

Black and white hip hop outfit, TT(TopTier), recently released a new single, “Step Up”. The new track is featured on the music group’s upcoming EP titled BAWD, an acronym for “Black Angel White Devil”. “Step Up” is available for streaming and download on all major music platforms. While having a...
MUSIC
allaccess.com

Rapper Nas Prepares Showtime Debut Of 'Hip Hop 50' As Director

NAS, MASS APPEAL and SHOWTIME are teaming up for the debut of "Hip Hop 50" this DECEMBER, featuring three original films,one directed by NAS himself. The partnership is meant to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop's original creation. The films are the first offerings from a content and experiential package...
HIP HOP
Business Insider

Hard Rock International Honors Hip-Hop History This November

"At Hard Rock, we believe music is a language that brings the world closer together. It's part of our DNA," says Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment at Hard Rock International. "As Hard Rock continues to evolve, just as music does, it's unmistakable how hip-hop has impacted our brand over the years. We look forward to celebrating acclaimed artists from the genre – from past to present – this first Hip-Hop History Month."
ENTERTAINMENT
Michigan Daily

Remembering MF Doom, hip-hop’s evil genius, this Halloween

Daniel Dumile had lost everything. In the early ’90s, he found success as a rapper under the name Zev Love X, but in 1993, Daniel’s brother and musical partner Dingilizwe (aka DJ Subroc) passed away in a car accident shortly before the two were set to release their second album together. Dumile would eventually complete the album by himself, but before it was released, he was dropped from his label due to the album’s controversial artwork, and the release was canceled. Dumile spent the next several years of his life struggling and at times homeless in both New York and Atlanta. As New York’s hip-hop scene exploded in popularity in the ’90s and elevated countless homegrown rappers from inner-city struggles to unprecedented levels of fame, Dumile, once on the verge of becoming rap’s next hometown hero, was relegated to a supporting role. He was towered over by the heroes of New York hip-hop who climbed the mountain before Dumile had even put his climbing boots on.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Pandora honors first-ever Hip Hop History Month

Kid n Play, Naughty By Nature, Lil Jon, BIA and other rap icons take listeners through four decades of history. November has officially been recognized by the United States Senate as Hip Hop History Month, and to commemorate the very first iteration of this annual celebration of hip hop music, Pandora will launch a new station to take fans on a journey through the decades of the genre. The new station, entitled Hip Hop Forever, will feature four artist-curated modes highlighting hip hop music from the 80s through today.
HIP HOP
Dallas Observer

These Are The Collaborations We Want in DFW Hip-Hop. Period.

2021 has been a great year in terms of local hip-hop releases. North Texas music fans were treated to a diverse group of new artists, hit songs and albums from some of the hottest acts the genre has to offer, but hot collaborations among local favorites were entirely absent. Even...
DALLAS, TX
The Poly Post

It is time for hip-hop to conquer its homophobic roots

After rapper Lil Nas X made a lighthearted comment via Instagram on Oct. 23 about having a collaboration with fellow rapper Boosie BadAzz, the latter took to Twitter to launch a volatile tirade against Lil Nas X that contained vile homophobic slurs and even suggested that the rapper commit suicide. Unfortunately, this is not a new or surprising issue as the hip-hop community is one where homophobia and misogyny run rampant.
SOCIETY
theface.com

Monthly mix roundup: NYC hip-hop, dextrous techno and a bass-heavy breakfast show

This time of year usually encourages DJs to go harder and darker. With winter just around the corner and proper raving is back (just about), October’s selections are suitably grotty – from zoned-out rap tapes to melody-free drum sets and raging techno. The darkness comes in many shades from Juliana Huxtable, LCY, Geng, the Kindergarten Records crew and Giulia Tess, while refreshment comes from Shanti Celeste and radio legend Scratcha DVA.
MUSIC

