Los Angeles County, CA

Let’s stop naming things for people

By Thomas D. Elias
Pasadena Star-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Postal Service can be justifiably criticized for a lot of things. But it’s got one thing precisely right: No living person can be honored on a United States stamp. This policy, active for more than a century, puts into bas relief some of what’s happened in California over the...

ROUND VALLEY RESERVATION, Calif. — They said they were chasing down horse and cattle thieves, an armed pursuit through fertile valleys and evergreen forests north of San Francisco. But under questioning in 1860, a cattle rancher let slip a more gruesome picture, one of indiscriminate killings of Yuki Indians. A...
California's first law school, the UC Hastings College of the Law, will change its name so it no longer references its founder, Serranus Clinton Hastings, who played a significant role in the mass killings of Indigenous people, the Los Angeles Times reports. The school launched a view after a former adjunct professor wrote an op-ed about how the Yuki tribal members' ancestors were targeted and killed by Hastings in the 1850s and 60s. School dean and chancellor, David Faigman, said the review committee's report "told a very disturbing and horrific story of Hastings promoting genocide to his own benefit." It found that Hastings promoted exploration expeditions in Northern California that killed and displaced hundreds of Yuki Indians. He then took the land for himself and paid the state $100,000 to establish the law school.
NASHVILLE — Into these perfect October afternoons, when light gleams on the red dogwood berries and the blue arrowwood berries and the purple beautyberries; on the last of the many-colored zinnias and the last of the yellow marigolds and the last of the white snakeroot flowers; on the shining hair of babies in strollers and the shining ponytails of young mothers and the tender, shining heads of old men walking dogs — into the midst of all this beauty, the kind of beauty that makes despair seem like only a figment of the midnight imagination, the monsters arrive.
Ever since Gov. Gavin Newsom’s March 4, 2020, declaration of emergency plunged the state of California, its 58 counties and its 400-plus cities into pandemic pandemonium, the government has been operating like a demented game show. First, people are dragged into unimaginably difficult, sometimes slimy circumstances. Then the government reads...
