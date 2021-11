One of the Knicks‘ biggest struggles this season is starting off the game slow, which is exactly what happened against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday evening. In the first quarter, the Bucks posted 38 points, lead by Grayson Allen and his incredible 3-Pt shooting. Allen posted 17 points in the first half, shooting 5-of-7 from range. However, as HC Tom Thibodeau stated, “no lead is ever safe.” The Knicks were down by 21 points at one point but climbed back by the half to bring it within seven. By the end of the 3rd quarter, they had secured a five-point lead, outscoring the Bucks 32-20. By the end of the 4th, they had built a 15-point lead, securing a 114-98 victory.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO