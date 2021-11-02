CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Kansas Congressman Dennis Moore dies at 75

By Juan Cisneros
 5 days ago

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) – Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Moore died Tuesday at the age of 75, according to his wife Stephene Moore.

The congressman battled three years of Alzheimer’s followed by cancer.

Moore would have turned 76 on November 8.

“While Dennis endured the effects of Alzheimer’s disease, he remained happy, gracious, dignified and with a constant sense of humor for which he was known,” Stephene Moore said. “He stayed in touch with family and friends by phone calls and welcomed their visits. We were fortunate to experience all of Dennis’ amazing, fun and big personality which will stay within our hearts and for which we are forever grateful.”

Moore was elected six times to serve the third district of Kansas from 1999-2008.

He served as District Attorney of Johnson County for 12 years before his election to congress.

Moore served as a Captain in the United States Intelligence Corps and in the United States Army Reserve.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Kansas man convicted on 6 counts related to performing illegal autopsies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas man who was accused of performing autopsies illegally has been found guilty on six criminal charges in Wabaunsee County, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Shawn Parcells, 42, who has lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted after a three-day trial in Wabaunsee County District Court on three […]
47 more COVID-19 deaths, 86 more hospitalizations in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say another 47 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. That is just one of the details coming from the latest Kansas Department of Health and Environment data. The KDHE said 86 more Kansans have been hospitalized since the Wednesday update. However, the agency does not track recoveries. […]
Kansas National Guard to help pay tribute to veterans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Over the next week, Kansans will be showing their support for veterans as the country celebrates Veterans Day. The men and women of the Kansas National Guard will take part in more than a dozen of the events around the state. The Kansas Adjutant General’s Office shared this schedule of events […]
Charges dropped over Kansas man's anti-Biden flag

BLUE RAPIDS, Kan. (KSNT) – Charges have now been dropped against a Kansas man whose flags caused controversy in his small town. It’s an update to a story KSN first reported in August. The City of Blue Rapids charged David Sain with promoting obscenity for flags outside his house that said: “F*** Biden and F*** […]
Wichita man to serve 30 years for murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge has sentenced a Wichita man for the murder and kidnapping of another man in March of 2020. Jeremy Shuflat, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and kidnapping in the case of Zackary Tilson, 28, of Wichita. On March 27, 2020, Sedgwick County deputies checked a broken-down truck on a […]
'Kansans do not want to be forced': Lawmakers react to Gov. Kelly, AG stance against federal vaccine mandate

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt are both taking a stand against the federal coronavirus vaccine mandate. The Attorney General joined a lawsuit filed Friday, which will challenge the new federal vaccine mandate for private employers with more than 100 employees. Shortly before, Gov. Kelly released a statement, condemning […]
Wichita parade will honor veterans Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita is holdings its Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m. The parade will start at Wichita City Hall at Central and Main. From there, it will head south to Waterman. At Waterman, it will turn west for a short distance to WaterWalk Place, 515 S. Main. After the […]
KHP trooper offers advice after hitting deer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Fair game. No one is immune from hitting a deer in Kansas, and Kansas Highway Patrol Tropper Ben Gardner is no exception. He tweeted about his experience Friday morning after hitting a deer Thursday. Gardner offered advice for anyone in the same position. “Glad I was wearing my seatbelt,” Gardner said. […]
Gov. Laura Kelly questions Biden vaccine mandates

LAKE QUIVIRA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is suggesting that mandates like those imposed by the federal government for vaccinating workers against COVID-19 aren’t likely to work. But she also promised Thursday to look for what she called a Kansas-focused way to meet them. Her comments after a Kansas City-area event were her […]
USD 259 Board of Education prepares for newcomers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As the debate over mask mandates in schools continues, the USD 259 Board of Education is preparing to welcome three new faces on Jan. 10, 2022. “That was one of the best non-mayor local election turnouts in recent history,” Stan Reeser, WPS Board of Education President, said. Reeser says voter turnout […]
