Taylor Swift and Saweetie Announced as SNL Musical Guests

Swifties descended upon this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony due to their high sonic priestess, Taylor Swift, performing on behalf of Düsseldorf kings Kraftwerk. Just kidding. (Admit it, a folklore-ized rendition of “Das Model” would be pretty funny.) Swift instead had the distinction of inducting her personal hero, Carole King, into the Hall, who’s now a two-time Famer following her previous songwriting honor in 1990. Swift also opened the ceremony with a pulsating cover of “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” which King wrote for the Shirelles back in 1960. “I cannot remember a time when I didn’t know Carole King’s music,” Swift explained. “I was raised by two of her biggest fans, who taught me the basic truths of life as they saw it: That you should treat people the way you want to be treated, that you must believe that you can achieve whatever you want to in life, and that Carole King is the greatest songwriter of all time.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO