Celebrities

Taylor Swift and Saweetie Announced as SNL Musical Guests

By Matthew Strauss
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Taylor Swift and Saweetie are performing on upcoming episodes of Saturday Night Live. NBC has also confirmed that Ed Sheeran will perform during this weekend’s Kieran Culkin–hosted...

pitchfork.com

99.9 KEKB

Remember When Taylor Swift Released Her Debut Album?

Taylor Swift was just a teenage girl with big dreams when she released her self-titled debut album on Oct. 24, 2006. Swift was just 16 years old when she scored a recording contract with Big Machine Label Group. The talented newcomer already displayed the songwriting ability that would later see her become one of her generation's most acclaimed writers in country music and beyond. Swift wrote or co-wrote all 11 of the tracks on Taylor Swift, often working with Liz Rose, with whom she would co-write many subsequent hits.
energy941.com

Taylor Swift Teased Her Upcoming Re-Recorded Album ‘RED”

“IT’S RED SEASON,” an on-screen caption on Swift’s first Instagram Reel reads. Swift posted a video of herself in a red dress, with a red manicure, an extravagant red necklace and a long row of red shoes. Taylor is busy re-recording her “Red” album and she reminded fans, “21 days...
Cosmopolitan

Nicole Kidman looks just like Taylor Swift in new pic, fans say

Nicole Kidman has officially thrown fans with her latest Instagram post, because they can't get over how similar she looks to Taylor Swift. What with that meme of Zoey Deschanel and Katy Perry together doing the rounds, and Reese Witherspoon and her lookalike daughter going viral, celebrities looking like other celebrities is nothing new.
countryliving.com

The Evolution of Taylor Swift From Country Star to Pop Icon

All it took for Taylor Swift to go from small-town teen to a Grammy Award-winning singer was a guitar, some cowboy boots, and an incredible talent for writing relatable songs. Between her record-breaking albums and stadium-selling tours, she's one of the biggest names in the industry for a reason. But...
GOBankingRates

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and 25 More of the Richest Women in Music

Women rule the world — including the music industry. In addition to having powerful pipes, many of the most talented ladies in music write their own songs, serve as professional dancers, are accomplished actresses and even have their own businesses. Read More: The Richest Celebrity From Every State Follow Along: 31 Days of Living Richer Hard work and serious talent has allowed these ladies to become both famous and incredibly wealthy. Even within the realm of the most prosperous female artists, some stand out from the crowd. GOBankingRateas analyzed data from Celebrity...
Variety

Taylor Swift Sings ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow’ in Inducting Carole King Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift officially kicked off the 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame festivities with a tribute to Carole King, singing a show-opening cover of “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.” Speaking about King’s blockbuster “Tapestry” album, released 50 years ago, Swift said, “It was a watershed moment for humans in the world with feelings and for cats who have big dreams of one day ending up on iconic album covers.” Taylor Swift starting off the show to induct Carole King. pic.twitter.com/lOGefhnIGP — Dr. Bryan McGeary (@BMcgeary) October 31, 2021 King thanked Taylor for carrying the torch for songwriters and called her “my professional granddaughter...
energy941.com

Taylor Swift Made Heads Turn At The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Taylor Swift made heads turn at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday, October 30th. Taylor was there to pay tribute to 2021 inductee Carol King by covering her song, “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.”. But it wasn’t her performance that made people ogle over her, even...
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Teases Re-Recorded Version Of ‘Red’ In Cute New Video & Fans Go Wild — Watch

Taylor Swift shared a cute teaser video for her upcoming album, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version), to be released on Nov. 12 and fans couldn’t get enough!. Are fans Red-y for Taylor Swift? The 31-year-old’s Red (Taylor’s Version) album release is less than a month away, and the pop star just teased fans with a new version of the title track in her first-ever Instagram Reel. After dropping the reel, fans went absolutely wild across social media, gushing about the forthcoming record set to be released Nov. 12.
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Hilariously Dresses As A Squirrel In Giant Costume For Halloween 2021

Yes, Taylor Swift wore a giant squirrel costume for Halloween 2021. See the hilarious photos of her goofy look here!. Taylor Swift decided not to go the “sexy” route with her 2021 Halloween costume. Instead, she purchased an oversized squirrel suit and dressed as the buck-toothed animal in 2021. “Can’t talk right now, I’m doing hot squirrel s***,” she captioned two photos of herself in the ensemble. In one shot, she stood to the side to show off the costume’s bushy tail, and in another she posed straight-on with her hands framing the underside of her face.
Hello Magazine

Taylor Swift's fans convinced she's dropped new music clues in rare home video

Taylor Swift took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a cute at-home video with her fans shot at what appears to be her Tribeca penthouse. The 'Swifties' (as Taylor's loyal followers are called) were then convinced that the clip dropped major clues about her upcoming music – but did you spot them?
country1025.com

Celebrating 15 Years Of Taylor Swift

It was “fifteen” years ago today when Taylor Swift released her debut album, see what I did there?. The self-titled album launched a massive career for this superstar, and it featured huge songs like “Teardrops on My Guitar,” “Tim McGraw,” and “Our Song.” However, the most impressive thing about the record is that Taylor wrote its songs while she was a freshman in high school, and it soon after rose to the top of the Billboard Country Albums chart. It spent twenty-four weeks at number one.
Variety

Taylor Swift Locks Down Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers Appearances for ‘Red’ Release Night

Taylor Swift will be doing a lot of late-night promotion for next week’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album, and so far she’s keeping it all in the NBC family. Social media posts Thursday from Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers or their shows revealed that Swift will be appearing back-to-back with both hosts on the night of Nov. 11, right around the hour “Red” is being digitally launched. The sequential appearances on “The Tonight Show” and “Late Night” will precede by two nights Swift’s already announced appearance as the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” Nov. 13. Twin appearances on both of NBC’s late-night...
Vulture

Taylor Swift Makes Her Case for Carole King Being ‘the Greatest Songwriter of All Time’

Swifties descended upon this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony due to their high sonic priestess, Taylor Swift, performing on behalf of Düsseldorf kings Kraftwerk. Just kidding. (Admit it, a folklore-ized rendition of “Das Model” would be pretty funny.) Swift instead had the distinction of inducting her personal hero, Carole King, into the Hall, who’s now a two-time Famer following her previous songwriting honor in 1990. Swift also opened the ceremony with a pulsating cover of “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” which King wrote for the Shirelles back in 1960. “I cannot remember a time when I didn’t know Carole King’s music,” Swift explained. “I was raised by two of her biggest fans, who taught me the basic truths of life as they saw it: That you should treat people the way you want to be treated, that you must believe that you can achieve whatever you want to in life, and that Carole King is the greatest songwriter of all time.”
nowdecatur.com

Quickies: Lorde, Taylor Swift, + Mariah Carey!

LORDE DROPS 'FALLEN FRUIT' VIDEO: Lorde has released the music video for her Solar Power song “Fallen Fruit.” The visual, directed by Joel Kefali, shows the singer walking along the beach as the landscape changes from day to night. TAYLOR SWIFT TO PERFORM ON SNL: Taylor Swift will perform on...
TVLine

SNL: Jonathan Majors (With Musical Guest Taylor Swift), Simu Liu to Host

Saturday Night Live has lined up a pair of Marvel stars. Jonathan Majors — who appeared in Disney+’s Loki series and plays Kang The Conqueror in the forthcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — will make his hosting debut on Nov. 13, TVLine has learned. The Lovecraft Country actor will be joined by musical guest Taylor Swift, who returns to perform for the fifth time in support of the release of “RED (Taylor’s Version)” (coming out Nov. 12). Meanwhile, Simu Liu, star of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings (which hits Disney+ on Nov. 12), will take on...
