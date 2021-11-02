This Historic Train Depot Near Detroit Is Now A Beautiful Restaurant Right On The Tracks
By Sophie Boudreau
Only In Michigan
5 days ago
Whether you’re a history buff, a foodie, or some combination of the two, there’s one fascinating train depot restaurant near Detroit that belongs on your bucket list. While you might have spent time in this college town within driving distance of the Motor City, its gorgeous converted railroad station eatery should top your must-visit list. Get ready to dig in while learning more about Metro Detroit’s unique past.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
For additional information about the Gandy Dancer, click here. Have you and your loved ones been lucky enough to attend a special event or simply appreciate a meal from this awesome train depot restaurant near Detroit? What were your favorite items from the menu? Share your experiences with us by leaving a Facebook comment or recommend another creative restaurant in Metro Detroit by filling out our nomination form here.
If you’re still hungry, be sure to read about these seven awesome roadside restaurants around Detroit.
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to spend the night aboard a haunted ship in Michigan? While there are plenty of unique lodging options available throughout the state, nothing beats a truly one-of-a-kind overnight experience that combines history, adventure, and serious fun. When you’re ready to try something completely different, book a […]
The post The USS Edson, A Haunted Naval Ship In Michigan, Is Now Booking Overnight Stays appeared first on Only In Your State.
If you’re looking for a way to mix up your dining experience here in the Motor City, we’ve certainly got you covered. While big-city eateries are overflowing with perks, we recommend hitting the road to check out some of the most charming farmhouse restaurants near Detroit. You don’t have to live the full-fledged country lifestyle […]
The post 6 Farmhouse Restaurants Near Detroit That Are Worth A Trip To The Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
Have you been looking for somewhere new to explore on a future adventure? When it comes to beautiful trails, many often think about the beach and treks leading to the lakes we love so much. However, consider a change of scenery for a beautiful surprise. This marsh boardwalk trail on a nature preserve is sure to bring a new angle to just how beautiful the state is. Mark this one down on your bucket list for a future road trip! It’s a great place for the whole family to enjoy the outdoors.
Since 2016, the Barn Sanctuary has been a safe space for neglected and abused farm animals in Michigan to heal and thrive. So, if you’re an animal lover, spend some time with sweet goats, sheep, pigs, cows, and donkeys when you visit this special place in Chelsea, Michigan. During these...
Are you looking for a unique place to get away from it all? Whether you’re a frequent traveler or more of an occasional adventurer, there’s something for everyone here in the Great Lakes State. One marvelous and magical treehouse in Michigan offers guests the chance to unwind among breathtaking foliage and appreciate our state’s waterfront […]
The post Sleep Among Towering Treetops At The Enchanted Lakefront Treehouse In Michigan appeared first on Only In Your State.
You might think you’ve seen all there is to see here in the Great Lakes State, but our region is overflowing with new and exciting spots — including plenty of eclectic restaurants, markets, and shops. While every town is home to its own attractions, one quirky store in Michigan stands out above the rest for its charm and unusual inventory. The whole family will appreciate this colorful, welcoming destination.
Sometimes you want a dining experience that’s off the beaten path – a place you wouldn’t normally include in your weekly or monthly itinerary. Well, we have a feeling that some of the spots on this list will make their way onto your bucket lists. Take a look, because here are some of the most […]
The post These 7 Unique Restaurants In Michigan Will Give You An Unforgettable Dining Experience appeared first on Only In Your State.
If you’re an adventurous eater, you’ll surely find joy in dining across the Great Lakes State. After all, Michigan is home to a surprisingly rich cuisine landscape, whether you’re digging into fare from Ethiopia, Mexico, Southeast Asia, or other corners of the globe. One of the loveliest and most unique international restaurants in Michigan serves food that will introduce you to fantastic flavors in a charming environment. Get ready for a culinary journey like none other.
Are you searching for a beautiful loop trail in Michigan? Whether you’re a frequent hiker or more of a beginner, there’s nothing more refreshing than heading outside and appreciating the natural beauty our state has to offer. From shoreline treks to backwoods wonderlands, there’s no shortage of outdoor scenery to be appreciated throughout the area, but one loop trail offers a little bit of everything. Lace up your boots and get ready for an unbeatable excursion.
Michigan is home to its fair share of unique restaurants. From pancake houses to coney dog cafes, there’s something in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every food preference. But there’s one restaurant that takes the cake when it comes to delightfully bizarre places to eat, and that’s Joe’s Gizzard City in Potterville, Michigan. For […]
The post The Wonderfully Weird Restaurant In Michigan Everyone Should Try At Least Once appeared first on Only In Your State.
Are you on the hunt for the best neighborhood pizzeria in Michigan? The Great Lakes State is absolutely chock-full of amazing restaurants, whether you’re a fan of cozy cafes or longstanding fine dining establishments. One underrated and decidedly welcoming pizza spot in Michigan deserves a place on your foodie bucket list and the flavors here are so worth indulging in.
It’s no secret that the Great Lakes State is home to all sorts of worthwhile attractions. From large cities to quaint villages and historical sites, there’s no shortage of fun to be had in our beautiful region. If you’re looking for one of the best small vacation towns in Michigan, a recent ranking from HGTV has you covered. That’s right: everyone’s favorite home improvement and travel network has listed an Upper Peninsula gem among America’s most charming small towns, and you’ll surely want to learn more.
Are you searching for unique roadside restaurants near Detroit that offer fantastic fare, top-notch service, and welcoming vibes that will make you feel right at home? We’ve got you covered. When you make a stop at any of these seven spectacular eateries within driving distance of the Motor City, you’ll feel like you’ve uncovered a hidden roadside treasure. Get ready for a laid-back and lovely dining experience.
Are you ready for a quick journey back in time? No matter what your age, there’s something special about stepping into the past by checking out a nostalgic store in Michigan. One such destination here in the Great Lakes State offers a little something for everyone and allows visitors to reminisce about the most unique and eclectic elements of the ‘80s and ‘90s. It’s time to step out of your time machine and shop ‘til you drop.
Whether you’re a coffee fanatic, a breakfast fan, or a baked bread enthusiast, there’s nothing more wonderful and comforting than visiting a cafe and bakery — especially when it’s overflowing with small town charm and friendliness. One log cabin cafe in Michigan stands out above the rest, offering delicious fare and some of the best service imaginable. You’ll feel right at home in no time at all.
If you’d like to escape into nature, but don’t feel like driving too far, head to Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum the next time you’re in Detroit, Michigan. This natural paradise is a part of the University of Michigan and is conveniently located about 45 minutes from Detroit. Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum is […]
The post The Unique, Out-Of-The-Way Botanical Gardens And Arboretum Near Detroit That’s Always Worth A Visit appeared first on Only In Your State.
Are you looking for a welcoming Amish store in Michigan that offers friendly service, delicious homemade goods, and so much more? The Great Lakes State is home to its fair share of hometown bakeries and shops, but one small destination offers a truly original experience. To get the freshest goods, you’ll want to arrive early — but we promise this store is well-worth the journey.
It’s no secret that Michigan is a natural wonderland. If you love exploring the Great Outdoors, you’ll find ample opportunities throughout our state to enjoy hiking, biking, cross-country skiing, casual strolling, and so much more. No matter your skill level or preferred method of transport, one impressive trail network in Michigan undoubtedly deserves your attention. You’ll be surrounded by fresh air in no time at all.
Are you looking for a cozy escape and a healthy dose of peace and quiet? One collection of tiny cabins in Michigan offers guests the chance to immerse themselves in truly peaceful surroundings while reconnecting with the Great Outdoors. If you’re delighted by the simpler side of life, you’ll find so much to appreciate when […]
The post Stay In A Tiny Cabin In The Woods When You Book A Stay At Michigan’s Getaway Barber Creek appeared first on Only In Your State.
When you’re feeling especially hungry, is there anything better than venturing out to an all-you-can-eat restaurant near Detroit? We think not, and we’re lucky to live in close proximity to so many fantastic eateries. The Motor City and its surrounding areas are heavenly for food fanatics, whether you’re keen on fine dining or more rustic options. One unique locale within convenient driving distance of Detroit is sure to keep your taste buds happy. Get ready to dig in.
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Michigan is for people who LOVE the The Wolverine State. We publish one Michigan article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Comments / 3