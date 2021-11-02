This Historic Train Depot Near Detroit Is Now A Beautiful Restaurant Right On The Tracks

Whether you’re a history buff, a foodie, or some combination of the two, there’s one fascinating train depot restaurant near Detroit that belongs on your bucket list. While you might have spent time in this college town within driving distance of the Motor City, its gorgeous converted railroad station eatery should top your must-visit list. Get ready to dig in while learning more about Metro Detroit’s unique past.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

The Gandy Dancer is located along Depot Street in Ann Arbor, just 40 minutes by car from Detroit.

If you’ve ever explored Ann Arbor’s beautiful Kerrytown neighborhood, you might have spotted this striking building. After all, it’s tough to overlook the Gandy Dancer’s pretty stone exterior and upscale atmosphere.

Architecture enthusiasts and history fans alike will immediately fall in love with the eatery, which sits within a beautifully restored 1886 train depot. It’s easy to imagine the excited passengers who spent time here.

While it no longer operates as a railroad station, the Gandy Dancer still maintains remnants of its original charm. Its trackside dining spaces feature vintage signage, train-inspired wall art, and so much more.

Of course, in addition to its fascinating history, the restaurant offers incredible fare that will have you returning to dine time and time again. It’s easy to see why many Metro Detroits adore this venue.

Whether you’re enjoying lunch, dinner, drinks, or a special event on-site, your taste buds will be delighted. Kick off your meal with crab cakes, a fresh salad, or one of the countless fine wine and cocktail options.

Entree favorites range from impeccably prepared seafood to cooked-to-order steak to flavorful pasta dishes. As you dig in, let your mind wander as you ponder the history of this once-bustling transportation hub.

The next time you’re looking for an impressive and delicious dining adventure that will take you on a journey through time, check out the Gandy Dancer in Ann Arbor. It’s hard not to love this eatery near Detroit.

For additional information about the Gandy Dancer, click here. Have you and your loved ones been lucky enough to attend a special event or simply appreciate a meal from this awesome train depot restaurant near Detroit? What were your favorite items from the menu? Share your experiences with us by leaving a Facebook comment or recommend another creative restaurant in Metro Detroit by filling out our nomination form here.

If you’re still hungry, be sure to read about these seven awesome roadside restaurants around Detroit.