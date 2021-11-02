Turkey Drive: Media partners using radio airwaves to help promote annual fundraiser

WILD 106 radio personality Jojo Lopez talks in the Dimes Media San Luis Obispo studio. (Dave Alley/KEYT)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- NewsChannel 12 is once again teaming up with local radio stations to help promote its upcoming Turkey Drive .

Santa Maria-based Emerald Wave Media and San Luis Obispo-based Dimes Media have joined forces with NewsChannel 12 in an effort to broadcast information about the event to their many listeners.

The NewsChannel 12 Turkey Drive is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 16 and will benefit clients with Good Samaritan Shelter and the SLO Food Bank .

"Anything that helps our community we want to be a part of it if we possibly can, and this helps our community," said Ed Carcarey, Fuego 97.1 FM General Manager.

The Santa Maria radio station is now airing promotional commercials during breaks and will feature the Turkey Drive this coming Sunday morning during its 30-minute community spotlight show.

Carcarey has been a familiar face at Santa Maria community events for decades and has taken part in the Turkey Drive for many years.

"I've been here 32 years and I've never been to a city more generous than Santa Maria," said Carcarey. "It always blows my mind. I've just never seen people step up when there's a need in our city the way Santa Marians do."

Dimes Media, which operates several radio stations, including WILD 106 , 95.3 The Beach , B98.5 , Alt 93.7 and KPIG , is also filling commercial breaks in between music with promotional spots.

"Here at Dimes we're always trying to reach out to our local community and community involvement is something that we're deeply passionate about," said radio personality Ricardo Cano. "We look forward to doing this again."

Besides promotional efforts leading up to final day of the event, both media partners will also broadcast live on location.

Fuego 97.1 will be live on location during the morning at the main drop off site at the NewsChannel 12 studios in Santa Maria to broadcast updates and pass out free giveaways to donors.

"Anything that we can do to be out and shake hands with people and look them in the eye, that's the best thing," said Carcarey.

Meantime, WILD 106 will be at California Fresh Market in Pismo Beach during the afternoon hours.

"I'm excited about it," said WILD 106 personality Jojo Lopez. "As the world has kind of been getting back to normal, I love seeing people again. I love going out and being able to meet our listeners."

In addition to the NewsChannel 12 studios at 1211 W. McCoy Lane in Santa Maria, Good Samaritan will hold a donation location at Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Lompoc.

SLO Food Bank will hold a location at California Fresh Market in Pismo Beach, at its company headquarters in San Luis Obispo, as well as a still to be determined site in North San Luis Obispo County.

For more information about the NewsChannel 12 Turkey Drive or to donate, click here .

