Treasure Hunters Might Be Close to Finding ‘World’s Largest Treasure Hoard’

A group of treasure hunters called the “Temple Twelve” are closer than they’ve ever been to discovering “the world’s largest treasure hoard,” which is worth over $20 billion.

Since 1987, the Temple Twelve have scoured Finland for the fabled “Lemminkainen Hoard,” a collection over 1,000 years old. According to The New York Post, the hoard could contain gold, jewels, and priceless artifacts.

Some researchers say the treasure hunters will find 50,000 gemstones, from rubies to diamonds to sapphires to emeralds. Others say they’ll discover life-size statues made out of 18-carat gold. Either way, the outlet reports that it’s said to be “the most valuable haul ever,” if discovered.

Every summer for over 30 years, the Temple Twelve has banded together to claim the “world’s largest treasure hoard” for themselves. They work seven days a week for six hours every day in the summertime. The group consists of folks from Russia, Australia, the United States, Sweden, Norway, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Carl Borgen, a friend of the Tempe Twelve and the chronicler of their adventures, detailed the treasure hunters’ mission in his recent memoir, “Temporarily Insane.” The book came out just last month, and in it, Borgen explains how close the group is to finding the treasure.

“I understand that significant progress at the temple has been made. And that the crew is feeling especially excited about the months ahead,” Borgen told The Mirror. “There is now talk in the camp of being on the brink of a major breakthrough. Which in real terms could be the discovery of the world’s largest and most valuable treasure trove.”

What’s the History of the ‘World’s Largest Hoard’ That Treasure Hunters Seek?

According to The New York Post, the world found out about this legendary hoard through Ior Bock in 1984. Bock claimed to be descended from Lemminkäinen, a figure of Finnish pagan mythology. He talked with author Carl Borgen about “The Bock Sagas,” the history of his family from the 10th century until now.

Bock at first worked with different treasure hunters and excavators to explore a sediment-filled cave on his old family estate. Located 20 miles east of Helsinki, the capital of Finland, people say the Sibbosberg cave system is the home of the treasure hoard. Unfortunately, in 1999, Bock became a quadriplegic after someone stabbed him in his home. Eleven years later, he died after two former assistants also stabbed him.

For three decades, hundreds of professional prospectors and official explorers have tunneled through the Sibbosberg cave system to find the legendary Temple of Lemminkäinen. But now, the Temple Twelve believe they’ll find it by next summer. They’ll return to the site in May 2022 and work there through next September. They claim to be mere meters away from riches beyond their dreams.