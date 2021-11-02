CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany

Treasure Hunters Might Be Close to Finding ‘World’s Largest Treasure Hoard’

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YkAph_0ckOPN2j00

A group of treasure hunters called the “Temple Twelve” are closer than they’ve ever been to discovering “the world’s largest treasure hoard,” which is worth over $20 billion.

Since 1987, the Temple Twelve have scoured Finland for the fabled “Lemminkainen Hoard,” a collection over 1,000 years old. According to The New York Post, the hoard could contain gold, jewels, and priceless artifacts.

Some researchers say the treasure hunters will find 50,000 gemstones, from rubies to diamonds to sapphires to emeralds. Others say they’ll discover life-size statues made out of 18-carat gold. Either way, the outlet reports that it’s said to be “the most valuable haul ever,” if discovered.

Every summer for over 30 years, the Temple Twelve has banded together to claim the “world’s largest treasure hoard” for themselves. They work seven days a week for six hours every day in the summertime. The group consists of folks from Russia, Australia, the United States, Sweden, Norway, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Carl Borgen, a friend of the Tempe Twelve and the chronicler of their adventures, detailed the treasure hunters’ mission in his recent memoir, “Temporarily Insane.” The book came out just last month, and in it, Borgen explains how close the group is to finding the treasure.

“I understand that significant progress at the temple has been made. And that the crew is feeling especially excited about the months ahead,” Borgen told The Mirror. “There is now talk in the camp of being on the brink of a major breakthrough. Which in real terms could be the discovery of the world’s largest and most valuable treasure trove.”

What’s the History of the ‘World’s Largest Hoard’ That Treasure Hunters Seek?

According to The New York Post, the world found out about this legendary hoard through Ior Bock in 1984. Bock claimed to be descended from Lemminkäinen, a figure of Finnish pagan mythology. He talked with author Carl Borgen about “The Bock Sagas,” the history of his family from the 10th century until now.

Bock at first worked with different treasure hunters and excavators to explore a sediment-filled cave on his old family estate. Located 20 miles east of Helsinki, the capital of Finland, people say the Sibbosberg cave system is the home of the treasure hoard. Unfortunately, in 1999, Bock became a quadriplegic after someone stabbed him in his home. Eleven years later, he died after two former assistants also stabbed him.

For three decades, hundreds of professional prospectors and official explorers have tunneled through the Sibbosberg cave system to find the legendary Temple of Lemminkäinen. But now, the Temple Twelve believe they’ll find it by next summer. They’ll return to the site in May 2022 and work there through next September. They claim to be mere meters away from riches beyond their dreams.

Comments / 3

Related
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Tony Beets’ New Venture Goes Up in Literal Smoke

“Gold Rush” star Tony Beets’s new sluicing venture went up in literal smoke recently, as a new clip from the Discovery channel shows. In the clip, Beets arrives on the scene to find his monster of a machine all set up and whirring (after several false starts). His co-star Brandon Carr explains that this will be the first bucket of the season, and they are ready for it… but the machine isn’t. After a string of alarming noises, Beets tells his workers to “shut that f—ing thing down.”
CELEBRITIES
columbuspost.com

The world’s largest cruise ship sails for the first time in France

The Wonder of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship. On Friday, a monster named Schiff traveled to France for the first time. “Miracle of the Cheese” will be used in the Far East from 2022. 7/7. The ship also has the first nature park in the high seas –...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ior Bock
americanmilitarynews.com

UK carrier strike group intercepted 30+ armed Russian warplanes in 2 weeks

The United Kingdom’s HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier strike group has seen dozens of interactions with Russian fighter jets and warships during its current deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region. The U.K.’s carrier group even recorded more than 30 intercepts of armed Russian fighters operating near the carrier group in a single two-week period.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Russia#Hoard#The Temple Twelve#The New York Post#Finnish
natureworldnews.com

‘Alien-Like’ Sea Creature Washed Ashore on Australian Beach

An actual picture of a pinkish yet transparent 'alien-like' species went viral online, particularly on Facebook, causing many perplexed. Although most commenters believe it's a jellyfish, several believe it's from another galaxy. The pinkish and transparent blob-like organism was photographed at Urangan Shoreline in Hervey Coast, Queensland, Australia. Alien-Like Sea...
SCIENCE
Idaho8.com

The world’s tallest living woman is a 24-year-old from Turkey

A 24-year-old Turkish woman who stands 215.16 centimeters (7 feet, 0.7 inches) tall has been confirmed as the world’s tallest living woman by Guinness World Records. Rumeysa Gelgi’s phenomenal height is due to a condition called Weaver syndrome, which causes accelerated growth and other abnormalities, Guinness World Records said in a statement.
CHINA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Robb Report

This Rare ‘Pigeon’s Blood’ Ruby Ring Could Reach $4.5 Million at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels Auction

The legendary “pigeon’s blood” ruby is poised to make a giant splash at Christie’s this fall. Two pieces of high jewelry featuring the exceedingly rare red gemstone will go under the gavel at the Hong Kong Magnificent Jewels auction on November 28. According to the auction house, the rarities are expected to ignite fervent bidding among collectors and fetch in excess of $4 million each. For the unversed, the pigeon’s blood ruby is the most coveted of all rubies. The moniker, which is believed to have originated in Myanmar, points to the gem’s vivid crimson hue that is said to mirror the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Discovery

The World’s Deadliest Bird Used to be a Pet

The southern cassowary is known as the world’s most dangerous bird. Native to the forests of New Guinea and Northern Australia, in captivity the bird displays extreme aggression. Close descendants of velociraptors, the fierce dinosaurs featured in Jurassic Park, cassowaries have been documented fatally wounding other animals and even humans,...
ANIMALS
Valley News

‘Largest Freshwater Fish Ever Found’: Anglers Reel In 11-Foot-6 Monster Sturgeon on Fraser River

Michael Wing The Epcoh Times This year’s fishing season in Fraser Valley picked up with a bang, after tourism previously ground to a halt in the wake of pandemic restrictions. Chilliwack fishing guide Kevin Estrada, who’s fished the Fraser River since he was 15, had to call Guinness World Records after catching a monster sturgeon mid-August. The guide who runs Sturgeon Slayers, east of Vancouver, was out on the river with famed former NHL goalie Pete Peeters and his buddy Jake Driedger, who took turns reeling in the giant white sturgeon. After a 25-minute battle,
HOBBIES
Popular Mechanics

This Photo Sums Up America’s Advantage Over China in the Indo-Pacific

The U.S., U.K., Australia, and Japan recently participated in a giant naval exercise. The Maritime Partnership Exercise 2021 included three aircraft carriers from three different countries. Russia and China mirrored the exercise one day later off the coast of Japan. Navies from four of the largest democracies in the world...
MILITARY
Fareeha Arshad

Four Things Ancient Humans Had That We Don’t: Our ancestors were more badass than we assume

Our own species is a relative newcomerElisabeth Daynes/ Science Photo Library. As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
Cleveland Jewish News

Rare biblical ‘Balm of Gilead’ engraving found on 2,000-year-old seal in Jerusalem

The Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Thursday the discovery in eastern Jerusalem of an ancient amethyst seal bearing the first known depiction of the plant known as “Balm of Gilead.”. The engraving on the 2,000-year-old seal apparently portrays the biblical persimmon plant—not related to the familiar fruit of the same...
RELIGION
Star-Tribune

Human-sized fish caught off Spanish coast

Marine biologist Enrique Ostale could not believe his eyes when he saw the enormous sunfish tangled in the nets of a tuna-fishing boat off the Mediterranean coast of Ceuta earlier this month. Emer McCarthy reports.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

283K+
Followers
28K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy