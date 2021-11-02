‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes’ Dad Had ‘Special’ Moment With Clint Eastwood on ‘American Sniper’ Set

With his work as Kayce Dutton on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Luke Grimes has become a big name in Hollywood.

Before hitting it big on the Paramount series, Grimes was cast in “American Sniper” with Bradley Cooper. Back in 2016, the two sat down to chat about a long list of subject during an Interview Magazine piece.

The two actors starred in “American Sniper,” a biopic film about former military sniper Chris Kyle. The film was directed by the legendary Clint Eastwood and depicts Kyle’s career as one of the most lethal snipers of all time. While the star actors discuss their roles in the hit movie, Grimes mentions that he brought his father to set one day.

Luke Grimes’ Story About His Dad on ‘American Sniper’ Set

Grimes’ father is a Pentecostal minister and it is safe to say that his trip to the “American Sniper” set made a big impression. While there on set, the “Yellowstone” actor says his father got a chance to meet Clint Eastwood.

“I actually brought my dad the day that we did that scene about God and lightning and all that,” Grimes says. “And something about having him there, watching the monitor while I did that scene.”

Cooper then asks if he met Luke’s father the day he was on set of the movie. The “Silver Lining’s Playbook” star did indeed meet Luke’s father while on set. Grimes confirms that Cooper made a sizable impression on his father that day.

“You made his decade, dude,” the “Yellowstone” star says of his father. “He was so psyched to be there.”

The older Grimes also got some face time in with Clint Eastwood during a break in filming.

“And Clint touched his belly. it was very cute,” he says with a laugh. “I mean, the fact that I played that part in that movie and said those things was special to him.”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Returning For Fourth Season

Despite some uncertainty from the third season finale of “Yellowstone,” it appears Luke Grimes will be back. What kind of shape he will be in to start the fourth season is the big question for Kayce Dutton.

The last we see of Kayce in the third season, he is under ambush by an unknown attacker. While on the phone with his wife, Monica Dutton, masked gunmen advance on his office as shots ring out. Kayce is able to flip his desk over and take cover behind it as the gunmen enter into the room. “Yellowstone” Viewers are left to wonder if Kayce is dead, alive or badly injured as the final seconds of season three tick away.

Kayce’s father, John Dutton, and sister, Beth Dutton, are also in jeopardy as season three ends. “Yellowstone” fans hope our questions regarding the Dutton family’s status will be answered when season four premieres on Sunday, Nov. 7. The premiere night will run the first two episodes of season four back to back.