Three things: #MINvSKC

By Alan Van Wyk
E Pluribus Loonum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. It was a beautiful Sunday afternoon of soccer. A very good performance in a must win game on a glorious late Fall day. And yet, to stay on point for the season, nothing was decided. On Monday night Seattle and LA Galaxy tied 1-1, while tonight LAFC faces Vancouver, and...

www.epluribusloonum.com

mnufc.com

Preview | #MINvSKC

SKC: 17-7-7 (8-5-2 on the road) MIN: 12-11-9 (9-4-3 at home) On Wednesday night the Loons suffered a tough 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps. Just before the end of the first half, an accidental own-goal from Michael Boxall got the Whitecaps on the board and a goal from Brian White in the 63rd minute proved to be enough to lock in a win for the Canadian side. Fanendo Adi did end up scoring his first goal as a Loon and cut Vancouver's lead in half in the 91st minute, but it was too little too late. Next up, The Nicest Rivalry is back in Saint Paul this Sunday at noon and promises to be anything but. Now that the Loons are sitting just below the playoff line, they will have everything to play for in this game against a strong Sporting Kansas City side. With some of the last points of the season up for grabs, the Loons will need to make a quick turnaround from their trip to Vancouver and focus on getting a result at home to ensure a spot in the postseason.
MLS
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Three things: what LRSC WBB must do to succeed this season

DEVILS LAKE – If there is a program ripe with the opportunity to rebound in a significant way this season, it would be the Lake Region State Royals Women’s Basketball team. A 2020-21 campaign riddled with injuries and COVID-19 issues inevitably spiraled the club to a 5-18 overall finish and 4-17 record in the Mon-Dak Conference.
DEVILS LAKE, ND
mnufc.com

First Touches | #MINvSKC

Minnesota United’s last game was a 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place. Fanendo Adi scored his first goal as a Loon in the 91st minute. Several Loons hit milestones in the game. Wil Trapp made his 250th MLS appearance in the game against Vancouver, Tyler Miller made his 100th MLS appearance and Osvaldo Alonso made his 50th start for MNUFC in the regular season.
MLS
mnufc.com

Training Quotes | #MINvSKC

“Well, we have to get through regeneration and the thought process started right after Vancouver. We got back a bit late yesterday and it’s all about preparing as well as we can. I said a few weeks ago I thought it would come down to the last game and nothing that happened on Wednesday has changed that. We know we have a huge game coming up on Sunday and we’ve got to take something from it.”
SOCCER
sportingkc.com

MINvSKC Quotes: "We didn’t do our job today but we’ll refocus"

The game had a high level of intensity, for sure. In the first half, I don’t think we had the intensity that they did. They had much greater intensity in the first half, but we scored a great goal on a set piece that we worked on (in training). The difference in the game was that they were fighting for their lives and they wanted to win. I think they wanted it more than we did, unfortunately—especially in that first half. We gave away two poor situations that they capitalized on, so credit to them.
KANSAS CITY, KS
mnufc.com

Recap | #MINvSKC

On Sunday, Minnesota United faced a do or die game against the top team in the Western Conference, Sporting Kansas City. Sitting below the playoff line, the Loons needed a big win against the visitors to put themselves back in position for the postseason and Adrian Heath’s squad responded. After falling behind early on a set piece goal in the eighth minute, the home side rallied and came roaring back to score twice in the first half, the first from Franco Fragapane and the second a penalty kick from Emanuel Reynoso. MNUFC held the line in the second half through some physical play to come away with the win in the final home game of the season, putting them in fifth in the Western Conference heading into the final week of the season.
MLS
