Three things: #MINvSKC

On Sunday, Minnesota United faced a do or die game against the top team in the Western Conference, Sporting Kansas City. Sitting below the playoff line, the Loons needed a big win against the visitors to put themselves back in position for the postseason and Adrian Heath’s squad responded. After falling behind early on a set piece goal in the eighth minute, the home side rallied and came roaring back to score twice in the first half, the first from Franco Fragapane and the second a penalty kick from Emanuel Reynoso. MNUFC held the line in the second half through some physical play to come away with the win in the final home game of the season, putting them in fifth in the Western Conference heading into the final week of the season.
