CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Elon Musk willing to donate $6B if UN can show it will solve world hunger

ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mnT0h_0ckONbzX00

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, says he will sell $6 billion worth of Tesla stock and donate the proceeds to the United Nations' food agency if it could show how the money would solve world hunger.

His statement came after U.N. World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley challenged Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and other billionaires in a CNN interview last week, calling on them to step up on "a one-time basis" to help end starvation.

In the interview, Beasley said billionaires could give "$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don't reach them."

"It's not complicated," he said.

That money would be approximately 2% of Musk's fortune, nearly $300 billion, according to Forbes. His wealth and the wealth of many American multi-billionaires has grown quickly during the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to increased stock and home equity, even more than before the virus struck.

The SpaceX founder posted Sunday on Twitter: "If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it."

"But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent," he added.

In 2020, the agency received $8.4 billion in donations, which it says was $5.3 billion short of its requirements. Its top donors include the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Beasley responded to Musk on Twitter, writing $6 billion will not solve world hunger, "but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid/conflict/climate crises."

He also offered to meet with Musk to discuss the topic.

"Please publish your current & proposed spending in detail so people can see exactly where money goes," Musk said in a Twitter reply. "Sunlight is a wonderful thing."

It remained unclear Monday whether a meeting will be set.

Comments / 0

Related
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
teslarati.com

Elon Musk says he’ll sell 10% of his Tesla stock under one condition: If Twitter says so

Elon Musk has decided to launch a 24-hour Twitter poll that will determine whether he will sell 10% of his Tesla holdings to pay for taxes on unrealized gains. “Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock,” Musk Tweeted around 3:15 PM EST on Saturday. The Tweet is accompanied by a poll, asking voters whether they support Musk’s decision to do this. “I will abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes,” Musk added. “Note, I do not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere. I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock.”
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
David Beasley
Person
Jeff Bezos
CNBC

Why billionaires like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos buy carbon offsets — and how they work

It's a common refrain: A billionaire loudly promotes potential solutions for climate change while jetting around the world, leaving a sizable carbon footprint. This week, it happened twice. First, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates — an outspoken advocate for combatting climate change — reportedly celebrated his 66th birthday by hosting dozens of guests, including fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos, on a mega-yacht in the Mediterranean Sea near Turkey's coast.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#World Hunger#Billionaires#Charity#The United Nations#U N World Food Programme#Cnn#American#Wfp#Covid
Washington Post

Hey, Elon: We Made a $6 Billion Plan to End World Hunger

When United Nations World Food Program director David Beasley recently called for billionaires to help solve world hunger, Elon Musk took the bait — vowing to sell $6 billion in Tesla stock if Beasley could tweet “exactly how” the money would feed humanity. Predictably, the media and Twitterverse erupted, mostly in protest.
ADVOCACY
Bangor Daily News

Elon Musk and UN should avoid empty tweets to fill hungry bellies

The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Elon Musk’s fortune, like his business, is through the stratosphere. Musk and other billionaires have seen their tremendous wealth increase during the...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
SpaceX
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Charities
BBC

Twitter poll calls on Elon Musk to sell 10% stake in Tesla

Voters in a Twitter poll have urged Elon Musk to sell 10% of his stake in Tesla in order to pay tax. More than 3.5 million Twitter users voted in the poll, launched by Mr Musk on Saturday, with nearly 58% voting in favour of the share sale. The vote...
INCOME TAX
Indy100

Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos after Blue Origin loses NASA lawsuit

After Blue Origin’s lawsuit against NASA over a $2.9 billion contract awarded to SpaceX was dismissed, Elon Musk appeared to poke fun at Jeff Bezos on Twitter. Blue Origin, Bezos’ company, has been vying with SpaceX for a contract to handle NASA’s Human Landing System program, which is in charge of delivering astronauts to the moon’s surface for the agency’s planned Artemis missions.
BUSINESS
InsideHook

The Lesson Elon Musk Could Learn From Jeff Bezos

In Rick Ridgeway’s new book Life Lived Wild, the record-setting mountaineer talks about how he, Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard and the late North Face founder Doug Tompkins called themselves the “Do Boys.” In short, the life philosophy of the group was this: “We don’t talk about doing things, we do them.” That seems like a worthwhile credo whether you’re scaling Everest, running a business or engaging in philanthropy.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Proposes Selling 10% Of His Company Stock, He's Asking Twitter Followers To Decide

Elon Musk on Saturday sent a tweet in which he proposed selling 10% of his Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock, and asked his followers to vote on his decision. What Happened: The Tesla CEO was referencing a proposal in the U.S. Senate to tax the richest Americans in an effort to pay for social safety net and climate change policies. The plan would tax billionaires on the unrealized gains in the value of their liquid assets, such as stocks, bonds and cash. Musk responded in a tweet.
STOCKS
The Independent

Elon Musk posts gloating message to Jeff Bezos as SpaceX beats Blue Origin in Nasa Moon case

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space company has lost a lawsuit against Nasa over a multi-billion dollar contract awarded to SpaceX, prompting Elon Musk to celebrate by posting a meme aimed at his billionaire rival.The US Federal Court of Claims ruled that the bidding process for the $2.9 billion contract, which was awarded in April, was fair.The ruling allows SpaceX to continue developing its Starship rocket for the Artemis mission, which aims to return humans to the Moon by 2024. In a statement shortly after the decision was announced, Nasa said it would resume working with SpaceX “as soon as possible”.Blue...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

Jake Paul Pledges $10 Million To End World Hunger If Musk Gives $6 Billion

Jake Paul, notoriously brazen YouTuber-turned-boxer, has pledged $10 million to the United Nations (UN) to help world hunger on the condition that Elon Musk, equally cocky multi-billionaire, puts forward $6 billion. Posting the pledge on Twitter, Paul also said he’d only fulfill the deal if his tweet gets 690,000 retweets. After all, what's the point of fixing global problems if you can't get a few internet points along the way?
CHARITIES
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
82K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy