CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

5905 5907A & 5907B Seaview Ave NW

washingtonwaterfronts.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraceful living from stem to stern. Luxury, 2010 waterfront-build on the shores of the Puget Sound. Unique and eminently useable floorplan, lays out as...

www.washingtonwaterfronts.com

Comments / 0

Related
Scribe

48 West Ave

All Utilities Included!! - 1st Floor - 1 Bedroom 2 bath in convenient location. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Counter tops. Master Bedroom with Master bathroom. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Central A/C & Heat. Private Patio. 2 Off Street Parking. Washer & Dryer. 5 minute walk to Darien R/R. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty)
DARIEN, CT
washingtonwaterfronts.com

18777 2nd Ave SW

Large move-in spacious home in Normandy Park's highly sought after Riviera District. With circular drive, 2-car garage and handsome street appeal, there are no steps to enter! Get out of the city & enjoy the views of the mountains and Sound from the large picture windows. Primary bedroom with huge walk-in closet and a walk-in shower. The large view kitchen includes new appliances and new flooring. BBQ is easy on the large covered deck off the dining room w/steps to huge fully fenced backyard gardens with fruit trees and roses. Separate entrance to huge MIL in the basement. This home is "LOT A"which includes access to 700 feet of private beach to drop your paddle board, boat launch, beach firepits, trails, tennis courts & clubhouse.
NORMANDY PARK, WA
Richmond.com

8107 Seaview Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23838

This is the first offering of this one owner home, this gem has been meticulously maintained & updated over the years. You'll be thrilled to be surrounded by 2 1/2 acres of lush green that leads to the creek. Admire the deer while on your private multi level deck & patio with firepit. The kitchen has been remodeled & updated with a larger island, granite counters, tile backsplash, most appliances are new (the refrigerator conveys) This is open to the spacious family room with new carpeting, loads of natural light & a gas fireplace. While most of your living occurs in the back of this home, you do have gorgeous & spacious LR & DR could serve as home office space, music room or whatever your heart desires. Hardwood floors have been refinished. The second level primary bedroom has a sitting room & amazing closet, the ensuite bath has been updated & has heated floors. 3 nicely size BR's w/ great closets complete the second floor. Laundry w/ built ins, a folding area & washer & dryer. Roof was replaced in 2017, water heater 2015 & both HVAC units replaced in 2012. You won't run out of storage space with the 3 car garage & detached storage shed. All you have to do is move right in!
CHESTERFIELD, VA
oucampus.org

8213 W Alex Ave

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** - This is a one story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,1677 square feet and is located at Fletcher Heights in Peoria. The interior features a split floor plan with a great room, kitchen with pantry & breakfast bar, dining room, master bedroom with a walk-in closet, separate tub/shower and double sinks in the master bathroom, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, cabinets and a sink, north/south exposure, covered patio, sprinkler/drip system and desert landscaping in the front & back yards.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Occupancy#Seaview Ave Nw#Nightlife Services
MATC Times

1851 Roosevelt Ave.

Amazing 2 bedroom apartment!! - These are tastefully updated apartments. You will be just minutes away from restaurants and shopping and steps away from public transportation. Each unit features 2 bedrooms with hardwood style laminate and adequate closet space. Bathrooms are newly remodeled with updated vanity and lighting fixtures. The living rooms have new ceiling fans and a walk out deck in upper units and a patio in the lower units. Kitchens feature new cabinets and a refrigerator and stove. Coin operated laundry is available in the basement.
RACINE, WI
News Argus

602 W Westwood Ave

Coming Soon!!! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Home In High Point - Charming 3 Bedroom/2 Bath in a great location close to shopping, and lots of great restaurants!!. Living Room, kitchen with lots of cabinet space, dining room and brand new back deck. Fenced in back yard. Nice Front porch. Gas...
HIGH POINT, NC
thexunewswire.com

8481 Beech Ave

Great 2 Bedroom near Kenwood! - Lovely 2 bed Available for Mid December. Kugler Mill is a private apartment complex at the end of a quiet street. Extremely close to Kenwood shops, restaurants, bars etc. Open floor plan. Oversized kitchen. Quiet Street. Dishwasher. $875 is the monthly rent and that...
CINCINNATI, OH
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4710 Tilden Street NW

Location! Location! Location! Incredible opportunity in the heart of Spring Valley! Don't miss the opportunity to live in Upper NW! The main level is drenched in an abundant of sunlight and features an oversized living room with a fireplace, dining room, gourmet kitchen, library with built-in shelves and a main level bedroom with a private full bathroom. The upper level features BRAND NEW CARPET and all of the bedrooms have been FRESHLY PAINTED. In fact, the entire house has been FRESHLY PAINTED. The master bedroom has it's own private bathroom and balcony overlooking a quiet tree-lined street in one of the loveliest sections of Spring Valley.The finished lower level with BRAND NEW FLOORS provides additional living space, a private bedroom and a full bathroom. Furthermore, there is also an attached garage. Just moments away to Massachusetts Avenue with shops, restaurants and service providers in this exclusive enclave of Upper NW.All offers will be reviewed on Tuesday at 5:00pm.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
oucampus.org

1914 W Hayward Ave

Single Level - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with new kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new flooring, nice private backyard facing into the courtyard. Courtyard is being remodeled to have the pool area updated, nice area for BBQ and picnics. Great big shade tree. Requirements: 3.5 times income...
HOUSE RENT
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5218 Illinois Avenue NW

PRIME LOCATION : AN END SEMI DETACHED HOUSE WITH A POTENTIAL OF ADDITIONS IN THE GREAT PETWORTH NEIGHBORHOOD.. A Vintage 3BR/2BA end-unit row home with hardwood floors and old Victorian charm. THE MAIN LEVEL WITH A living room, separate dining room, galley kitchen featuring lots of cabinet and counter space, gas cooking, dishwasher, and disposal. Adjoining family room off the kitchen and dining room with rear exit. The top floor has two spacious bedrooms and full bathroom with tub shower. A fully-finished lower level with galley kitchen, bedroom and full bath. Rear detached garage and plenty of on-street parking in a quiet neighborhood. Lorenzo Larry Allen Memorial Park is nearby for dog walking and relaxing. Minutes away from commuter Route 29 and New Hampshire Avenue. Convenient for shopping and errands at Safeway, Organic Market, CVS, Bank of America or grab a snack or meal at Popeye+GGs, Sunrise Caribbean, or Pan Lourdes Bakery. Other entertainment opportunities at the nearby William R. Morris jr Memorial Stadium and William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center. This property offers the distinctive charm of the DC row house, rent-ready units, great neighborhood, and lots of shopping, dining, and commuter choices. DON'T WAIT! Schedule your viewing appointment TODAY!THE PLACE IS VACANT AND PICTURES WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6033 Bell Creek Drive

Why Wait for New Construction? This LIke-New 3BR/2.5BA Contemporary Cape Cod was built in 2020 by local builders in Sleepy Hollow - an attractive community of lovely homes, tree-trimmed streets, a quick trip to Route 50, and shopping, dining, events in Downtown Salisbury. The 'Quinn' model offers a spacious great room, which opens into the kitchen - Granite counters, white shaker-style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances - fridge/freezer combo, dishwasher, built-in microwave, electric range - leads into the roomy dining area. 1st-floor owner's bedroom w/full, en-suite bath - double-sink vanity, step-in shower stall, walk-in closet. Large laundry room leads out to the oversize one-car garage. A half bath completes the first floor. Upstairs, 2 generous additional bedrooms, and a 2nd full bath w/tub/shower combo. Durable and gorgeous luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the living, dining, kitchen, baths, and laundry rooms; plush and cozy carpet in the bedrooms. Sizes, taxes are approximate.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

15212 N. 90th Ave.

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATH 2-STORY HOME IN PEORIA*** - ***NO PETS ALLOWED***. This is a 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, has 1465 square feet and is located at Summerwind in Peoria. The interior features a living room with a fireplace, kitchen with a pantry & breakfast bar, dining room, master bedroom with double closets and separate tub/shower & double sinks in the master bathroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, plant shelves, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry closet. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and grass landscaping in the front yard.
PEORIA, AZ
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

626 Harvard Street NW

Developers & Investors: here is the opportunity to use that 1031 Exchange or maybe just to invest in this property which sits on an OPPORTUNITY ZONE Area: contact Opportunity Zone Attorney to find out how to structure the deal with an Opportunity Zone fund so that you may benefit from this TAX-FREE SHELL opportunity!Plans & permits approved by DCRA will convey with the sale of the property. The plans are for 2 condominiums featuring 3 beds and 3 full baths about 1800 sq ft per condominium. Also, with the sale of this property will convey the separate deeds! Appraisal report also available, which shows the value of $1,700,000 for both units! You heard that right! Everything is already taken care of!Hit the run, and start construction right after settlement! Feel free to contact listing agent with any questions or concerns you may have!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

607 Rittenhouse Street NW

A Terrific Investment in Brightwood! This all brick, semi-detached 3 level row home is freshly painted and may have the potential for off street parking. The front porch greets you and invites you to sit down, relax, and enjoy your morning coffee while overlooking the greenery of your private front yard. Step inside and appreciate the hardwood floors and windows throughout drenching this home in natural light. The main level features a spacious living room which effortlessly flows into a separate dining room. The add-on enclosed room off the kitchen provides a flexible space for a sunroom or makes for the perfect office for the work-from-home professional. The backyard is roomy enough for playtime, pets, and socially distanced entertainment or consider converting the space to off street parking. The upper level consists of 3 bedrooms and a hallway bathroom. The partially finished basement hosts a sizable family room, laundry area, and leads to the rear yard. The house infrastructure had been upgraded with a new electrical panel 400 Amp heavy up, a new gas furnace plus a new house roof installed less than 5 years ago. The home has had only two owners since it was built in 1925. Sold As Is. Home Warranty provided. The Takoma Metro Station (Red Line) and bus lines on Georgia Ave, 14th St, and 16th St make commuting a breeze. Enjoy fun activities at the Takoma Recreation and Aquatic Center.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

1515 Dock Street #413

The best in city living awaits you with this rare waterfront corner unit at The Esplanade! Commanding views of city, waterfront & Mt. Rainier highlight this 1,378 SF, 2 BR/1.75 bath unit, making this too irresistible to pass up. Condo provides the utmost in privacy featuring, high quality steel & concrete construction, open floor plan, new carpet, beautiful kitchen & all new stainless-steel appliances/granite counters, private patio, & incredible natural light. Desirable location provides easy access to /from I-5, is minutes away from Tacoma's downtown core/Dining/Museums/Tacoma Dome and so much more. Additional site amenities include: exercise room, clubhouse with full kitchen & 2-reserved parking spaces/storage unit in secured garage.
TACOMA, WA
thexunewswire.com

980 Dana Ave

980 Dana Ave - This two bedroom apartment is down the street from Xavier University and a short drive to the Oakley/ Hyde Park Area. The apartment comes with a fully equipped kitchen, a large living space and lots of storage! Private lower level bedroom!. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent.
CINCINNATI, OH
themunchonline.com

2901-A S. Woodley St.

Cozy 2 Bedroom Unit w/ Wood burning Fireplace! + bonus Community Pool. - Short term lease since owner is moving back in during late summer 2022. 6 month lease prefered but month-to-month option available for up to 6 month. No Move-in fee. Come home to this cozy tucked away large...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
thexunewswire.com

1218 Purcell Ave 1

Beautifully painted 1 bed room / 1 bath apartment in a convenient location. Water, sewer, Gas, Heat, Hot water paid by the landlord. Available to move in NOW !! Showing and accepting the applications. Contact leasing@cincyacres.com / 513.999.5666 (text or Call) Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1218-purcell-ave-cincinnati-oh-unit-1/771407. Property Id 771407. No Pets...
CINCINNATI, OH
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2829 Pelham Avenue

Come and see this lovely home located in the Belair-Edison community. Your new home is located just minutes from Herring Run Park, Lake Montebello, and Public Transportation. With well over 1,800 sqft. This recently rehabbed is ready for enjoyment both inside and out. This home comes complete with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an open floor plan with beautiful and original hardwood floors throughout the upper two levels, There's more! Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a beautifully landscaped front yard, and a backyard that features a quaint flower bed with a dedicated parking pad. The newly renovated and carpeted finished basement has a 4th bedroom and full bath. Your buyer will indeed fall in love! To prevent the spread of COVID-19 please adhere to the following directions for touring our property: If not vaccinated please practice social distancing and wear a mask and shoe covers. If you feel unwell, please reschedule.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

02 Madrona Lane

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - Four Seasons at The Villas at Virginia Crossing offers resort-style living in a picturesque location. Relax and enjoy all that our community has to offer! The Seton Hall is our end-unit home design with extra windows and side entrance. Spacious open floorplan with main level living. Main level includes primary bedroom, spacious great room, large kitchen with island and pantry, home office and laundry room. Plus the upper level includes a 2nd bedroom and bath with large open loft area; or option for a 3rd bedroom. Choose the covered rear deck/patio for that special outdoor living space. Prices subject to change. Location premiums may apply. Renderings/photos representative only.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy