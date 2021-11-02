5905 5907A & 5907B Seaview Ave NW

A Terrific Investment in Brightwood! This all brick, semi-detached 3 level row home is freshly painted and may have the potential for off street parking. The front porch greets you and invites you to sit down, relax, and enjoy your morning coffee while overlooking the greenery of your private front yard. Step inside and appreciate the hardwood floors and windows throughout drenching this home in natural light. The main level features a spacious living room which effortlessly flows into a separate dining room. The add-on enclosed room off the kitchen provides a flexible space for a sunroom or makes for the perfect office for the work-from-home professional. The backyard is roomy enough for playtime, pets, and socially distanced entertainment or consider converting the space to off street parking. The upper level consists of 3 bedrooms and a hallway bathroom. The partially finished basement hosts a sizable family room, laundry area, and leads to the rear yard. The house infrastructure had been upgraded with a new electrical panel 400 Amp heavy up, a new gas furnace plus a new house roof installed less than 5 years ago. The home has had only two owners since it was built in 1925. Sold As Is. Home Warranty provided. The Takoma Metro Station (Red Line) and bus lines on Georgia Ave, 14th St, and 16th St make commuting a breeze. Enjoy fun activities at the Takoma Recreation and Aquatic Center.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 11 DAYS AGO