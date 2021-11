A Massachusetts State Trooper has been arrested after a fatal morning crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 1:30 a.m., Troopers from the State Police-South Boston Barracks responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle on Route 93 southbound, in the vicinity of the Freeport Street exit. The motorcycle operator, a Winthrop man, suffered fatal injuries in the crash. The driver of the SUV was an off-duty probationary MSP member. Troopers have charged him with motor vehicle homicide while OUI and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

