Ronald Greene's death in 2019 was not caused by injuries sustained in a vehicle accident, according to a second autopsy. The Louisiana State Police withheld vital information from the coroner, according to a new forensic assessment of the case requested by the FBI. Greene's death has since been connected to a number of factors, none of which are related to the police's initial explanation of a vehicle accident.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO