Co-champion D.C. Everest lands two on first team of All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Volleyball Team

The 2021 D.C. Everest High School volleyball team. (Submitted photo)

Wausau Pilot & Review

Co-champion D.C. Everest players had two selections on the seven-player first team of the 2021 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Volleyball Team.

D.C. Everest senior middle hitter Riley Zuleger and senior setter/right-side hitter Kiara Hammond were first-team selections, along with Stevens Point senior setter Montana Zdroik, Wisconsin Rapids senior libero Hayley Wagner, and Marshfield senior hitter Casey Frankland, sophomore hitter Abby Ongna, and junior setter Reinya Balderson.

D.C. Everest and Marshfield tied for the conference title with 10-2 records.

Zuleger was fourth in the conference in attack percentage (.301), Zdroik was fourth in assists per set (7.5), Wagner was third in digs per set (6.09), and Hammond finished with 91 kills, 234 assists and 139 digs this season.

Ongna finished second in overall kills (152) and attack percentage (.330) in the conference, while Frankland was third in total kills with 123. Balderson led the Valley in total assists (426) and assists per set (10.65).

Wausau East senior outside hitter Makenzi Gale and junior setter Savannah Spees, Wausau West sophomore outside hitter Alli Schauls, and D.C. Everest senior hitter/setter Breanna Lehrke and senior outside hitter Lexi Crawford were among the second-team selections.

2021 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Volleyball Team

First team:

*Riley Zuelger, sr., middle hitter, D.C. Everest; *Abby Ongna, so., outside hitter, Marshfield; *Casey Frankland, sr., outside hitter, Marshfield; *Montana Zdroik, sr., setter, Stevens Point; *Hayley Wagner, sr., libero, Wisconsin Rapids; Kiara Hammond, sr., setter/right-side hitter, D.C. Everest; Reinya Balderson, jr., Marshfield.

Second team: Avery Hoff, so., outside hitter/setter, Merrill; Alli Schauls, so., outside hitter, Wausau West; Emma Barton, jr., middle blocker, Stevens Point; Brenna Lehrke, sr., setter/right-side hitter, D.C. Everest; Aliyah Hennings, jr., middle hitter, Wisconsin Rapids; Savannah Spees, jr., setter, Wausau East; Lexi Crawford, sr., outside hitter, D.C. Everest; Elise Uphoff, jr., libero, Marshfield; Caitlyn Pernsteiner, jr., middle hitter, Marshfield; Molly Dallman, sr., right-side hitter, Merrill; Makenzi Gale, sr., outside hitter, Wausau East.

Honorable mention: Braelyn Beiler, jr., defensive specialist, D.C. Everest; Lyndsie Truitt, so., middle hitter, D.C. Everest; Rylee Corteen, jr., middle hitter, Marshfield; Dani Korman, sr., libero, Merrill; Madelyn Laabs, sr., outside/middle blocker, Stevens Point; Graysen Burger, so., libero, Wausau East; Samantha Federici, sr., setter, Wausau West; Sophia Peissig, sr., libero, Wausau West; Kylie Ellis, sr., setter, Wisconsin Rapids.